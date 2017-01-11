2016 photos by ST Contributors

Once again, the ultra-scenic Scandinavian SwimRuns and Extreme Triathlons dominate our favorite photographs by Slowtwitch Contributors in 2016.



All photos © by the photographers identified in the captions.

Ben Kanute looks stylish in swim training – photo by Jimmy Song

Enduring the pre-swim rain at Norseman Xtreme – photo by Agur Cancellon

Ötillö SwimRun swimmer – photo by Jakob Edholm





Swim Climb in Bergs Slussar, Sweden - Red Bull photo

Miles Franklin and Graham Donald leap into the waters – Breca SwimRun Jersey photo

Ötillö SwimRun – photo by Jakob Edholm

Paralympic Triathlon – photo by Janos Schmidt/ITU

Photo courtesy Eric Lagerstrom/Red Bull

Man in horse mask at Norway’s Lofoten Extreme Triathlon – photo by Kai Otto Melau

Junior men’s race Kitzbühel – photo by Coach OB/Origin Performance

Brownlee brothers at WTS Stockholm – photo by Janos Schmidt/ITU

Runner in Lofoten Extreme Triathlon – photo by Kai Otto Melau

Gwen Jorgensen duels with Nicola Spirig at Rio Olympics – photo by Wagner Araujo

Alistair Brownlee assists brother Jonny at Cozumel Grand Final – photo by Tommy Zaferes

Kiss at end of Norseman Extreme – photo by Kai Otto Melau

Marino Vanhoenacker exults upon winning Ironman Austria – photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Shiao Yu Li of Taiwan cools off after winning – Challenge Taiwan photo

Alistair Brownlee and brother Jonny congratulate one another after 1-2 finish at Rio – photo by Wagner Araujo

Vibeke Knudsen before and after finishing KMD Copenhagen – photos by Stine Sophie Winckel

Daisy the shop dog in Woodcock Cycle Works in Manitoba Canada – photo by owner



