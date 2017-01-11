2016 photos by ST Contributors

Once again, the ultra-scenic Scandinavian SwimRuns and Extreme Triathlons dominate our favorite photographs by Slowtwitch Contributors in 2016.
All photos © by the photographers identified in the captions.
Ben Kanute looks stylish in swim training – photo by Jimmy Song
Enduring the pre-swim rain at Norseman Xtreme – photo by Agur Cancellon
Ötillö SwimRun swimmer – photo by Jakob Edholm
Swim Climb in Bergs Slussar, Sweden - Red Bull photo
Miles Franklin and Graham Donald leap into the waters – Breca SwimRun Jersey photo
Ötillö SwimRun – photo by Jakob Edholm
Paralympic Triathlon – photo by Janos Schmidt/ITU
Photo courtesy Eric Lagerstrom/Red Bull
Man in horse mask at Norway’s Lofoten Extreme Triathlon – photo by Kai Otto Melau
Junior men’s race Kitzbühel – photo by Coach OB/Origin Performance
Brownlee brothers at WTS Stockholm – photo by Janos Schmidt/ITU
Runner in Lofoten Extreme Triathlon – photo by Kai Otto Melau
Gwen Jorgensen duels with Nicola Spirig at Rio Olympics – photo by Wagner Araujo
Alistair Brownlee assists brother Jonny at Cozumel Grand Final – photo by Tommy Zaferes
Kiss at end of Norseman Extreme – photo by Kai Otto Melau
Marino Vanhoenacker exults upon winning Ironman Austria – photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
Shiao Yu Li of Taiwan cools off after winning – Challenge Taiwan photo
Alistair Brownlee and brother Jonny congratulate one another after 1-2 finish at Rio – photo by Wagner Araujo
Vibeke Knudsen before and after finishing KMD Copenhagen – photos by Stine Sophie Winckel
Daisy the shop dog in Woodcock Cycle Works in Manitoba Canada – photo by owner