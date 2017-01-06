TC’s favorite pics of 2016

While recovery from hip resurfacing limited the usual menu of races, Ironman 70.3 Dubai, Escape From Alcatraz and my 24th straight time covering the Ironman World Championship at Kona offered a sweet trio of photographic opportunities.



All photographs © Timothy Carlson.

This trio represents 14 Kona wins – Dave Scott (6) and Mark Allen (6) greet an exhausted Jan Frodeno (2) at the finish line of the Ironman World Championship.

The key to this picture is the look of joy on the face of the young lad to the left amidst the thrashing and crashing at the swim start of the kid’s race in Kona.

A lonely runner on Ali’i Drive passes in front of a cruise ship anchored in Kailua-Kona harbor.

Renowned Moto GP racer Ben Bostrom, a good friend of the late Dave Mirra, relaxes after a training swim in Kailua-Kona. Bostrom finished in 10:36:29.

The Ironman 70.3 Dubai pro start was relocated to the protected waters of the Marina due to rough surf conditions.

Miquel Blanchart Tinto of Spain rides through the desert on his way to an 8th-place finish in 3:49:54 at Ironman 70.3 Dubai.





Eric Lagerstrom practices running down the steps near Fort Point two days before Escape From Alcatraz.

Riders negotiate the swirling curves on the downhill past the Cliff House Restaurant at Escape From Alcatraz.

Ben Kanute of the U.S. rides past the Palace of the Legion of Honor on his way to a 3rd place finish at Escape From Alcatraz, 1:24 behind winner Joe Maloy.

Magali Tisseyre of Canada poses with her Argon 18 bike with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background.

Tommy Zaferes and Katie Zaferes hold hands at the finish of Escape From Alcatraz on Marina Green.

A long line of age group triathletes ride in packs past Waikoloa during the Ironman World Championship.

Patrick Lange of Germany looks like he is floating on air while running a 2:39:45 marathon - breaking Mark Allen’s 27-year-old run record split - on his way to 3rd place at Kona.

Defending champion Jan Frodeno had a fierce duel with 2014 Kona champion Sebastian Kienle through the first 10 miles of the run before surging to the lead and victory after climbing the hill at Palani.

Daniela Ryf of Switzerland ran 2:56:51 - 1:29 faster than Kona run record holder Mirinda Carfrae - on her way to setting a new women’s race record of 8:46:46 at the Ironman World Championship.

Jan Frodeno exults atop the Kona podium after a 3:32 margin of victory over fellow German Sebastian Kienle.

An exhausted Ben Hoffman of the U.S. is helped off the carpet after finishing 4th in 8:13:00 at Kona

Heather Jackson of the U.S. gave her all for her 3rd place women’s finish at Kona.

Angela Beranek of Germany looks surprised and delighted with her personal best 4th place finish at Kona.

Mark Allen congratulates Patrick Lange for breaking his 1989 Kona marathon record – and for Lange’s 3rd place finish at the Ironman World Championship.