HUUB Athletes Having Fun

Slowtwitch Fri Feb 03 2017

HUUB Design takes four of their professional sponsored athletes, including 2016 Olympic gold and silver medalists, Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, to a water park for a different kind of adventure. Madness ensues.

In Part One, the athletes each select one item from HUUB's swim collection and race one another down the park's waterslides.



Part Two features a second challenge issued by the HUUB staff to their athletes in a different part of the waterpark, the lazy river!



The question still remains where might we see the Brownlee Brothers race in 2017?

