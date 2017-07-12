Making The Perfect Triathlon

Eric Lagerstrom spent the Summer Solstice with a few close friends and family, and a team of videographers at Red Bull, constructing what his perfect triathlon would look like.



Eric's idea of the perfect triathlon started by bike in his hometown of Gresham, Oregon and sliced through the Columbia River Gorge stopping at Cascade Locks. From there he swam across state lines into Washington, ran at Syncline trails in White Salmon, a second swim at a nearby lake, and a ride out to Maryhill Loops Road, culminating with a few high speed descents into the town of Maryhill.



But, enough of the descriptions, check out the video for yourself.





So, what would your perfect day of "triathloning" look like?

You can follow Eric on Twitter via @elagerstrom