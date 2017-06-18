Records were broken and new champions emerged at the 2017 ÖtillÖ Swimrun Isles of Scilly. 100 teams tackled the long course of 29.5km of running an 8k of swimming on the Scilly island chain 45km off the south-west coast of England, and 2 mixed teams managed to finish inside the top 5 overall, with one in 2nd place and the other in 5th place. This is however not completely unusual in Swimrun - last year at ÖtillÖ Swimrun Engadin a mixed team grabbed the overall win in course record time.



But full attention now to amazing images by Jakob Edholm.

Swedes Johan Carlsson and Joakim Brunzell (Team Nynäshamns Ångbryggeri) appeared to have fun on the way to third place in the male division in 4:59:44

It did not take very long for the teams to spread out nicely.

The weather cooperated nicely and who would not want to jump into this beautiful blue water.

In addition to running and swimming prowess, scrambling skills are very useful too. Janne Blomqvist and Markko Lehtosalo represented Finland well in every discipline and ended up 16th overall.

Reigning world champion Annika Ericsson and Elisabet Pärsdotter Westman (Lag PärEric) took charge early on and in the end these Swedes captured the female title and 12th place overall.

Swedes Michelle Nyström and Erik Fridolf (Team Garmin) also seemed fully focused and at ease on this tricky terrain. They ended up second in the mixed division and 5th overall.

There was however no stopping Stefano Prestinoni and Fredrik Axegård (Team Swimshop.se). These 2 Swedes crushed the course record by 20 minutes and took the title in 4:42:08.

Not far behind them the mixed team of Diane Sadik and Henrik Wahlberg (Team Swimrunshop.com) was in the hunt for the overall title all day and in the end grabbed the mixed title and 2nd place overall in 4:55:05. This Swiss/Swedish team also stayed under the old course record.

Running along to the next swim section with a beautiful view for company.

Athletes however did not only encounter nature.

Back in the water we go with the sun and and a cloudless blue sky overhead. Pull buoys ready - check and final adjustments for those paddles - check.

The winning female team of Annika Ericsson and Elisabet Pärsdotter Westman were strong in the water too.

Athletes had to navigate through plants in the water during some sections.

Get me out of here.

High stepping out of the water with a drone in hot pursuit. Germans Sebastian Bleitgen and Frank Mertins (SwimrunArt ODW) on the way to 2nd place in the male division. They also prevented a Swedish podium sweep.

Close together and pushing through the water.

Yes, this image is indeed from the same race. A stunning change of scenery.

The winning male team of Stefano Prestinoni and Fredrik Axegård looked great all day and in the end had a 15:29 advantage over the second placed male team. The top mixed team was 13:47 behind Prestinoni and Axegård.

Take me to the .....

All images © Jakob Edholm / ÖTILLÖ Isles of Scilly