Alterman, Wassner, Collins, Fletcher take Israman crowns.

Six-time Israeli Triathlon Champion and former pro Dan Alterman dominated the men’s field and U.S. pro Laurel Wassner passed her sister Rebeccah 14km into the run to win the Ironman-distance Israman 226 overall titles Friday in Eilat.

226 Men



Alterman led an all-Israeli sweep of the men’s podium in the Israman 226 event. Alterman combined a men’s-best 45:36 swim, 3rd-fastest 6:06:47 on the wind-whipped bike course and obliterated all contenders with a men’s-best 2:56:56 run



Alterman finished in 9:56:01 with a 17:03 margin over runner-up Dan Kony Ovchinikov and 31:13 over 3rd-place finisher Ohad Sinai. Alterman’s time was 13:39 faster than his 5th-place finish at this event last year.



Alterman’s win was the first for an Israeli triathlete since Gilam Rotem won Israman 226 in 2010.



226 Women



Laurel Wassner began her day chasing her twin sister Rebeccah who posted the women’s-best 45:46 swim which was just 8 seconds slower than men’s swim leader Alterman. Rebeccah added 55 seconds margin over her sister with a women’s-fastest 6:29:31 bike split which gave the Wassners an unassailable lead on top Israeli competitor Irena Mazin. Fighting illness which prevented her from training the last few weeks, Laurel Wassner had plenty left in the tank. She ran to the win with a women's-best 3:24:45 marathon which was 35:47 better than Rebeccah.



Overall women’s times are not yet available.

**



Defending champion Ben Collins of the U.S. and Jenny Fletcher of Canada won the men’s and women's overall titles at the half-Ironman distance Israman 113.



113 Men



Collins led the 1.2-mile swim in 23:00 which gave him a 2:44 lead on Scheltinga and 4:50 lead on Cigana. With a men’s-fastest 2:39:27 bike split, Collins increased his margin to 6:42 over Scheltinga and 9:34 over Cigana at T2. Collins capped off his win with a men’s-best 1:18:12 run which brought him to the finish in 4:24:51 with a 10 minutes 53 seconds margin of victory over Cigana (1:21:13 run) and 12:37 over Scheltinga (1:23:21 run).



Collins beat his 2016 winning time by 2:22.



113 Women



Like Collins, Fletcher led wire-to-wire with women’s–best 27:42 swim and 3:16:13 bike splits. Fletcher fought off cramps caused by the initial steep downhill on the run to close with a women’s second-best 1:34:30 half marathon and finish in 5:24:13 with a 4:29 margin on runner-up Dogana and 24:15 on top Israeli finisher Hadas Mazer.

Israman

Eilat, Israel

January 27, 2017



Israman 226 Results

S 2.4 mi. / B 112 mi. / R 26.2 mi.



Men



1. Dan Alterman (ISR) 9:56:01

2. Dan Kony Ovchinikov (ISR) 10:13:04

3. Ohad Sinai (ISR) 10:27:14



Women



1. Laurel Wassner (USA) Time not available

2. Rebeccah Wassner (USA) Time not available

3. Irena Mazin (ISR) Time not available



Israman 113 Results

S 1.2 mi. / B 56 mi. / R 13.1 mi.



Men



1. Ben Collins (USA) 4:24:51

2. Massimo Cigana (ITA) 4:35:44

3. Diederik Scheltinga (NED) 4:37:28



Women



1. Jenny Fletcher (CAN) 5:24:13

2. Martina Dogana (ITA) 5:28:42

3. Hadas Mazar (ISR) 5:48:22

