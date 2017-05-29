An early season ÖTILLÖ race in the promised land

The ÖTILLÖ Swimrun Utö is the second stop of the ÖTILLÖ World Series and takes place in the birthplace of the sport. 650 athletes competed in Sweden over the weekend in two events of different distances and thanks to a sunny blue sky the images from this event are both beautiful and inspiring.



Swedes George Bjälkemo and Pontus Lindberg (Team Garmin) grabbed the men's long course race in a time of 4:11:22. The Finnish/Dutch team of Jasmina Glad Schreven and Thomas Schreven (Say no to doping) grabbed the mixed division in 4:31:56 and Swedes Kristin Larsson and Eva Nyström (Team Campz.com) earned the women's title in 5:06:45.



Full throttle with paddles and pull buoys and running shoes on the feet. The swim aids are allowed in Swimrun racing but are not mandatory. Wetsuits however are mandatory.

229 teams were at the start of the main event of 38 km trail running

and 5.2 km open water swimming.

The first couple swims are typically busy but the field spreads out fast.

Swedes Daniel Hansson and Fredrik Axegård (Team Swedish Armed Forces) were among the favorites here but in the end finished 3rd.

Swedes Michelle Nyström and Erik Fridolf (Team Garmin) are likely glad to have great traction here. They finished 3rd in the mixed division.

Some teams were dressed warmer than others for the conditions in Utö.

Athletes had to tackle 19 different swim sections with the longest swim being 600 meters.

The countryside is impressive but the focus was likely on the task ahead. Team Puppy TS with mom and daughter Nordblom on the way to 5th place.

The aid stations are a very welcome sight for all athletes.

One of the longest swim sections in the 2017 ÖTILLÖ Utö.

Through the woods on to the next swim.

The winning mixed team of Jasmina Glad Schreven and Thomas Schreven had a superb day and finished fourth overall.

This race course has a lot of character and entering this building is like opening a Cracker Jack box. You never know what you get.

Lots of passionate fans on the other side of this building, plus of course another swim.

The race champions Pontus Lindberg and George Bjälkemo had a superb day, and these two professional triathletes may soon focus fully on Swimrun.

Kristin Larsson and Eva Nyström put on a show in the women's race and grabbed the big win.

Swim my friends swim.

Or walk.

Michelle Nyström and Erik Fridolf can smell the beer at the finish here.

All images © Jakob Edholm / ÖTILLÖ Utö