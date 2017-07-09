Swim Bike Run
Bart Aernouts wins Challenge Roth Men’s title

Timothy Carlson Sun Jul 09 2017

Bart Aernouts of Belgium advanced from 23rd after the swim to 4th after the bike leg and secured the win with a race-best 2:44:10 run to finish in 7:59:07, with a 3:53 margin of victory over runner-up Joe Skipper of Great Britain (2:46:43 run) and 5:56 over 3rd-place Maurice Clavel of Germany.

Slideshow

Aernouts earned 15,000 Euros for the triumph and added another highlight to a 2017 season that includes an impressive victory at Ironman Lanzarote. Although he did not score the fastest run this time around, Skipper repeated his 2016 Challenge Roth runner-up finish.

“We had a really close field on the men’s side and this showed in the run where there were quite a few position changes,” Aernouts told Challenge media. “I surprised myself a little bit – I am not the best swimmer and I was alone on the bike most of the time and I felt the headwind quite a lot… I had to be patient at the beginning and then took a risk and pushed at the half way point to get the lead and made it to the finish line.”

On a day when Sebastian Kienle of Germany scored the second-fastest men’s Ironman brand time in history with a 7:41:42 clocking at Ironman Frankfurt, Aernouts’ 7:59:07 winning time today was not as impressive - 23:28 slower than Jan Frodeno’s winning time last year at Roth. However, Aernouts can point to hotter weather this year at Roth. After all, Daniela Ryf faded to an 8:40:03 clocking this year at Roth, 18 minutes slower than her 2016 winning time.

Race recap

Maurice Clavel led the pro men’s swim in 44:49 which gave him a 3:42 lead on fellow German Sean Donnelly, 3:44 on Nils Frommhold of Germany, 3:46 on Brad Kahlefeldt of Australia, 3:47 on Terenzo Bozzone of New Zealand, 3:53 on Timo Bracht of Germany, 3:54 on Henry Beck of Germany, and 4:06 on Per Bittner of Germany.

After 37km of the bike leg, Donnelly led a pack of 7 followed by Frommhold, Bracht, Bozzone, Beck, Kahlefeldt and Bittner – all within an 11 seconds spread. Further back were Bart Aernouts of Belgium (+3:58), Joe Skipper of Great Britain (+5:35), and Christian Brader of Germany (+7:03).

After 50km, Frommhold took a 1:11 lead on Bozzone, 1:17 on Bracht, 1:19 on Maurice Clavel of Germany, 1:52 on Bittner, 2:45 on Donnelly, 4:08 on Kahlefeldt, and 6:48 on Aernouts.

At the finish of the bike leg, Clavel led the pro men with a 2:04 margin over Bracht, 4:46 on Bozzone, 6:43 on Aernouts, 7:56 on Dougal Allan of New Zealand, and 8:02 on dangerous Joe Skipper, who advanced to 2nd place at Roth last year with a race-best 2:38 marathon.

After 10km of the run, Clavel hung on to a 2:53 lead on Bracht, 5:30 on Bozzone, 5:46 on the fast approaching Aernouts, and 7:07 on Skipper. Halfway through the marathon, Clavel led hard-charging Aernouts by 2:16, Bracht by 4:05, Skipper by 4:29, Bozzone by 5:16, and Allan by 8:16.

With 6km to go, Aernouts broke out front, leading Skipper and Clavel by 3:53 with Bracht (+6:44) and Bozzone (+7:44) 4th and 5th.

“At the end I was completely wasted,” Skipper told Challenge media. “It came right down to the wire for second place. I didn’t know where Maurice was. So I just put my head down - if I’d known the new run course was going to be that hilly I’d have laid off the cream cakes before the race!”

After a race-best 2:44:10 run, Aernouts crossed the line in 7:59:07 with a 3:53 margin of victory over Skipper (2:46:43 run) and 5:46 over 3rd place finisher Clavel.

DATEV Challenge Roth
Roth, Germany
July 9, 2017
S 2.4 mi. / B 112 mi. / R 26.2 mi.

Results

Pro Men

1. Bart Aernouts (BEL) 7:59:07
2. Joe Skipper (GBR) 8:03:00
3. Maurice Clavel (GER) 8:04:53
4. Timo Bracht (GER) 8:11:34
5. Terenzo Bozzone (NZL) 8:11:34
6. Brad Kahlefeldt (AUS) 8:12:55
7. Dougal Allan (NZL) 8:14:43
8. Roman Deisendorfer (GER) 8:16:29
9. Per Bittner (GER) 8:17:15
10. Markus Hörmann (GER) 8:13:25

