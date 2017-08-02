Big Day in Boston

Nearly 1700 participants competed in the Boston Tri last Sunday. It is not the continued growth in numbers year over year that impresses us most about this race, but the progressive way it is promoted helping to drive new blood into the sport while maintaining a competitive feel for the more hardcore.

Just one week following a fifth place at IRONMAN Lake Placid, Lucas Pozzetta (middle) won in Boston for the second straight year. He narrowly beat Spencer Ralston (left) and Matt Alford (right).

Sonja Kent topped the women's field.

The race starts and finishes on Carson Beach in Southie with the downtown skyline offering a stunning backdrop.

The swim takes place in Dorchester Bay.

It appeared most of the kids were far braver than the adults.

Then again, they did have free ice cream waiting at the finish.

Unlikely racers noticed the skyline but impossible to miss as a photographer or spectator.

A flat and fast bike course on closed roads awaited athletes. All along the shoreline in Southie.

Then onto the run route.

The Red Sox have not clinched the pennant, this guy is simply happy to be racing a triathlon.

Angela Naeth won the women's race last year but opted to do the swim leg in a relay this time around. Likely so she could be on hand at the finish to encourage athletes on her Race Like a Girl age-group team.

Race Director Mike O'Neil offered a price break for half off the entry fee to spur on younger athletes, including those in college, to get out and race.

Athletes giving it their all down the finish chute.

Opening up the sport to make it a more welcoming race environment across gender, age, race and ethnic backgrounds is a major goal of the event producers.

O'Neil has also crafted a Corporate Relay division to spur Boston based companies, like their title sponsor Columbia Threadneedle Investments, to get employees involved in triathlon.

Local celebrities like Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray get involved in the race weekend.

And once across the finish line...

...free beer awaits!



All photos compliments of Kevin Morris.

You can follow Boston Tri on Instagram at @bostontri