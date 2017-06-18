Swim Bike Run
Slowtwitch.com
Slowtwitch.com
Search menu
Home > Articles > News > Cave, Collington collect at Costa Rica

Local Listings

Cave, Collington collect at Costa Rica

Timothy Carlson Sun Jun 18 2017

Leanda Cave of Great Britain and Kevin Collington of the U.S. won the inaugural Ironman 70.3 Costa Rica.

Women

Slideshow

Cave overcame a 4 seconds deficit to Lauren Goss after the swim with a women’s 2nd-best bike split and a race-best run to finish in 4:13:20 with a 5:39 margin of victory over Goss and 12 minutes advantage on 3rd-place finisher Dede Griesbauer.

Goss led the swim in 26:58 which gave her a 4 seconds lead on Cave, 5 seconds on Griesbauer and 2:41 on Sarah Cameto of the U.S. After 27.5km of the bike, Griesbauer seized the lead by 19 seconds on Cave, 43 seconds on Goss, 4:04 on Cameto, and 7:42 on Pamela Tastets of Chile.

By 68km, Griesbauer increased her lead to 1:48 on Cave, 4:44 on Goss and 7:36 on Cameto. After a women’s–best 2:12:08 bike split, Griesbauer led at T2 by 1:46 on Cave (2nd-fastest 2:14:26 bike split) and 5:11 on Goss.

Cave went right to work on the run, slicing her deficit to Griesbauer to 30 seconds after 2.4km, while Goss remained 4:02 arrears. After 6.1km, Cave took the lead by 1:28 on Griesbauer and 3:32 on Goss. At 11.5km of the run, Goss took over 2nd place, 3:32 back of the new leader. At 19km, Cave had a 5:33 advantage on Goss and 10 minutes on Griesbauer. After a women's-best 1:28:57 half marathon, Cave finished in 4:13:20 with a 5:39 margin of victory over Goss (1:31:04 run) and 12 minutes n Griesbauer (1:41:27 run).

Men

Leonard Chacon of Costa Rica led the men’s swim wave in 25:00, 1 second in front of Collington, 2 seconds ahead of Pablo Herrera of Costa Rica, 3 seconds ahead of Carlos Quinchara Forero of Colombia, and 4 seconds ahead of AJ Baucco of the U.S. and Felipe Van De Wyngard of Chile.

Early in the bike leg, Baucco threw a chain on his bike and withdrew. After 27.5km of the bike leg, Van De Wyngard seized the lead by 2 seconds over Quinchara Forero, 4 seconds on Collington, 5 seconds on Chacon, and 3:14 on Herrera. After 54 kilometers, the quartet of Van De Wyngard, Chacon, Quinchara Forero and Collington opened a lead of 6 minutes on the chasers.

With bike splits between 2:00:33 to 2:00:43, Collington, Chacon, Quinchara Forero and Van De Wyngard had a 5:17 lead on Steve McKenna and 6:47 on Herrera at T2.

After 9km, Collington led Quinchara Forero by 2:01, Van De Wyngard by 2:06 and Chacon by 3:51. After a race-best 1:15:36 half marathon, Collington finished in 3:43:21 with a 4:37 margin of victory over Quinchara Forero, 6:23 on 3rd-place Van De Wyngard and 10:28 over 4th place finisher Chacon.

Ironman 70.3 Costa Rica
Playa del Coco, Costa Rica
June 18, 2017
S 1.9k / B 87k / R 21k

Results

Pro Women

1. Leanda Cave (GBR) 4:13:20
2. Lauren Goss (USA) 4:18:59
3. Dede Griesbauer (USA) 4:25:20
4. Pamela Tastets (CHL) 4:31:45
5. Kelly O’Mara (USA) 4:32:15
6. Sarah Cameto (USA) 4:39:54

Pro Men

1. Kevin Collington (USA) 3:43:21
2. Carlos Quinchara Forero (COL) 3:47:58
3. Felipe Van de Wyngard (CHL) 3:49:44
4. Leonardo Chacon (CRI) 3:53:49
5. Steven McKenna (AUS) 4:01:51

Related Articles

Collington, Seymour master Monterrey 70.3

Sun May 14 2017

Potts, Jackson take Peru 70.3

Sun Apr 23 2017

Wurtele, Collington top Iceland

Sat Jul 23 2016

17116 Bob's Gap Rd, Valyermo, CA 93563-0056
661.944.5239
slowman-AT-slowtwitch-DOT-com

Advertise with us

@1999-2016 Slowtwitch, Inc., and Slowtwitch.com
Reproduction of material from any Slowtwitch.com page
without written permission is strictly prohibited.