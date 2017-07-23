Jackson, Amberger win Calgary 70.3

Swim Bike Run
Timothy Carlson Sun Jul 23 2017

Heather Jackson of the U.S. and Josh Amberger of Australia dominated the pro fields to win Ironman 70.3 Calgary.

Jackson overcame a 3:02 deficit after the swim with a by-far women's-best bike split and women’s second-fastest run to finish in 3:57:20 with a 6:37 margin of victory over Jennifer Spieldenner of the U.S. and 7:42 over 3rd place Svenja Thoes of Germany.

Jackson’s win continues a strong 2017 season which includes victories at Peru and Chattanooga 70.3s and a 4th at Oceanside 70.3.

Amberger opened a big lead with the fastest swim and bike splits, and then closed the deal with a 2nd-best run to finish in 3:35:07 with a 9:49 margin of victory over fellow Aussie Kieran Roche and 10:53 over 3rd-place finisher Jonathan Shearon of the U.S.

Amberger continues to ride high after a 2nd places at Dubai and Geelong 70.3s, a win at Jönköping 70.3 and a breakout win at the Asia-Pacific Ironman Championship at Cairns preceded his victory at Calgary.

While Amberger’s 3:35:07 and Jackson’s 3:57:20 finishing times appear to be record-threatening times for the distance, their 1:55:06 and 2:05:17 bike splits strongly suggest a short bike leg.

Women

Jennifer Spieldenner of the U.S. led the women’s swim wave in 22:45 which gave her a 1:54 lead on Christen Brown of the U.S., 1:59 on Jenny Fletcher of the U.S., 2:01 on Svenja Thoes of Germany and 3:02 over Jackson.

Jackson took care of all threats with a 2:05:17 bike split which was 6:17 faster than Sue Huse of the U.S., 6:44 better than Thoes and 7:15 better than Spieldenner. Starting the run with a 4:16 lead on Spieldenner, 6:15 on Thoes, 7:56 on Brown and 9:58 on Huse. Jackson finished with a women’s second-best 1:24:12 run which Huse bested by 14 seconds.

Thoes finished with a women’s 3rd-best 1:25:36 run to take 3rd place, 33 seconds ahead of Huse and 5:35 ahead of 5th-place Christen Brown.

Men

Amberger led the swim in 21:27 which gave him a 1:13 lead on Christian Kemp of the U.S., 1:16 on Kieran Roche of Australia 3:40 on Jonathan Shearon of the U.S. and 4:35 on Christopher Baird of the U.S.

Amberger turned on the afterburners with a race-best 1:55:06 bike split that gave him a 4:33 lead on Roche and Shearon (2nd-best 1:55:46 bike split) 5:07 on Tim Rea of Australia and 13:38 on Baird.

Baird closed hardest with a race-best 1:14:29 half marathon split, but that was just 2:09 better than Amberger and only brought him to 4th place, 11:40 behind the winner.

Amberger’s 1:16:48 run brought him to the finish in 3:35:07 with a 9:49 margin of victory over Roche (1:21:55 run) and 10:53 over 3rd place Shearon (1:22:53 run).

Ironman 70.3 Calgary
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
July 23, 2017
S 1.2 mi. / B 56 mi. / R 13.1 mi.

Results

Women

1. Heather Jackson (USA) 3:57:20
2. Jennifer Spieldenner (USA) 4:03:57
3. Svenja Thoes (GER) 4:05:02
4. Sue Huse (USA) 4:07:35
5. Christen Brown (USA) 4:10:37

Men

1. Josh Amberger (AUS) 3:35:07
2. Kieran Roche (AUS) 3:44:56
3. Jonathan Shearon (USA) 3:45:59
4. Christopher Baird (USA) 3:46:46
5. David Lacombe (CAN) 3:52:02

