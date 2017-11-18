Kanute, Duffy win Island House Overall titles

Ben Kanute of the U.S. nipped Terenzo Bozzone of New Zealand by a photo finish margin to take the $60,000 top prize for the mens title at the 2-day Island House Invitational Triathlon at Highbourne Cay in the Bahamas. Kanute finished the two-day, 3-stage race in a total of 2:05:53.1 with a .4 of a second margin over Bozzone, who earned $45,000 for second place and 27 seconds ahead of Henri Schoeman of South Africa, who earned $30,000 for his 3rd place finish.



The win was Kanute's second big breakthrough of 2017 - after his second place finish behind Javier Gomez at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship.



Flora Duffy of Bermuda avoided a heart-stopping finish with a wire-to-wire $60,000 victory in 2:17:39 which gave her a 1:14 margin over runner-up Katie Zaferes of the U.S. ($45,000) and 3:16 over 3rd place Holly Lawrence of Great Britain ($30,000). Duffys vlctory capped off a 3-2-1 march to the top of the Island House podium in the last three years.



Men



Kanute began the day with an 11 seconds lead after Stages 1 and 2 on the first day of competition on Friday. In the Island Housed format, the final day started according to the athletes deficit in the General Category and thus the Kanute-Bozzone finish came with the requisite nerve-jangling closeness. Henri Schoeman of South Africa began the day 47 seconds behind Kanute and 36 seconds behind Bozzone. Schoeman finished with a race-best 54:12 Day 3 split to take 3rd place, 27 seconds behind the 1-2 finishers.



Women

Duffy, the two-time ITU Olympic distance WTS World Champion, began her day with a 14 seconds lead on Zaferes and steadily pulled away throughout the day to add 1 minute to her eventual margin. Lawrence began the day in 3rd place, 1:48 behind Duffy, 1:34 behind Zaferes, 3 seconds ahead of Kirsten Kasper and 31 seconds ahead of Ashleigh Gentle of Australia. When the dust had settled, Lawrence defended her podium place  3:16 behind Duffy, 2:02 behind Zaferes and 17 seconds ahead of Kasper, who fought off Gentle by 1 second for 4th place.

Island House Triathlon

Highbourne Cay, Bahamas

November 18, 2017



Day Two  Stage 3

Sprint Pursuit

S 750m / B 20k / R 5k



Final Overall Results



Women



1. Flora Duffy (BER) Stage 1 20:12 - Stage 2 58:09  Stage 3 59:18 -

Overall 2:17:39

2. Katie Zaferes (USA) Stage 1 20:44  Stage 2 57:51  Stage 3 1:00:18  Overall 2:18:53

3. Holly Lawrence (GBR) Stage 1 20:50  Stage 2 59:19  Stage 3 1:00:46  Overall 2:20:55

4. Kirsten Kasper (USA) Stage 1 20:36  Stage 2 59:36  Stage 3 1:01:00  Overall 2:21:12

5. Ashleigh Gentle (AUS) Stage 1 20:50  Stage 2 59:50  Stage 3 1:01:33  Overall2:22:13

6. Rachel Klamer (NED) Stage 1 20:50  Stage 2 1:00:13  Stage 3 1:01:23  Overall 2:22:26

7. Sarah True (USA) Stage 1 21:17  Stage 2 1:00:35  Stage 3 2:23:13 - Overall 2:23:13

8. Ellie Salthouse (AUS) Stage 1 21:21  Stage 2 59:52  Stage 3 1:02:21  Overall 2:23:34

9. Andrea Hewitt (NZL) Stage 1 21:03  Stage 2 1:00:34  Stage 3 1:02:33 - Overall 2:24:10

10. Alicia Kaye (USA) Stage 1 21:11  Stage 2 1:00:55  Stage 3 1:02:33  Overall 2:24:39

11. Emma Pallant (GBR) Stage 1 21:14  Stage 2 1:01:28  Stage 3 1:02:41- Overall 2:25:23

12. Rachel Joyce (GBR) Stage 1 21:42  Stage 2 1:01:34  Stage 3 1:04:01  Overall 2:27:17

13. Leanda Cave (GBR) Stage 1 22:03  Stage 2 1:02:01  Stage 3 1:05:16  Overall 2:29:20

14. Sarah Crowley (AUS) Stage 1 22:29  Stage 2 1:03:22  Stage 3 1:06:11  Overall 2:32:02

15. Lauren Goss (USA) Stage 1 21:44  Stage 2 1:05:34  Stage 3 1:06:40  Overall 2:33:58



Men



1. Ben Kanute (USA) Stage 1 18:33  Stage 2 52:48  Stage 3 54:32.1  Overall 2:05:53.1

2. Terenzo Bozzone (NZL) Stage 1 18:40 - Stage 2 52:52  Stage 3 54:21.5  Overall 2:05:53.5

3. Henri Schoeman (RSA) Stage 1 18:44  Stage 2 53:24  Stage 3 54:12.2  Overall 2:06:20.2

4. Aaron Royle (AUS) Stage 1 18:48  Stage 2 53:23  Stage 3 54:39.5 Overall 2:06:50.5

5. Ryan Bailie (AUS) Stage 1 19:04  Stage 2 53:21  Stage 3 54:58.9  Overall 2:07:23.9

6. Cam Dye (USA) Stage 1 18:48  Stage 2 53:33  Stage 3 55:22.7  Overall 2:07:43.7

7. Sebastian Kienle (GER) Stage 1 18:57  Stage 2 54:06  Stage 3 55:28.1  Overall 2:08:31.1

8. Richard Murray (RSA) Stage 1 18:55  Stage 2 54:26  Stage 3 55:21.7  Overall 2:08:42.7

9. Sam Appleton (AUS) Stage 1 19:15  Stage 2 53:26  Stage 3 56:13.8  Overall 2:09:54.8

10. Rudy Von Berg (USA) Stage 1 19:14  Stage 2 54:10  Stage 3 56:06.7  Overall 2:09:30.7

11. Mario Mola (ESP) Stage 1 18:48  Stage 2 54:56  Stage 3 56:11.0  Overall 2:09:55.0

12. Eric Lagerstrom (USA) Stage 1 19:15  Stage 2 56:36  Stage 3 57:55.5  Overall 2:13:46.5

13. Josh Amberger (AUS) Stage 1 19:29 - Stage 2 58:09  Stage 3 58:29.4  Overall 2:16:07