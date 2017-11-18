Kanute, Duffy win Island House Overall titles

Ben Kanute of the U.S. nipped Terenzo Bozzone of New Zealand by a photo finish margin to take the $60,000 top prize for the mens title at the 2-day Island House Invitational Triathlon at Highbourne Cay in the Bahamas. Kanute finished the two-day, 3-stage race in a total of 2:05:53.1 with a .4 of a second margin over Bozzone, who earned $45,000 for second place and 27 seconds ahead of Henri Schoeman of South Africa, who earned $30,000 for his 3rd place finish.
The win was Kanute's second big breakthrough of 2017 - after his second place finish behind Javier Gomez at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship.
Flora Duffy of Bermuda avoided a heart-stopping finish with a wire-to-wire $60,000 victory in 2:17:39 which gave her a 1:14 margin over runner-up Katie Zaferes of the U.S. ($45,000) and 3:16 over 3rd place Holly Lawrence of Great Britain ($30,000). Duffys vlctory capped off a 3-2-1 march to the top of the Island House podium in the last three years.
Men
Kanute began the day with an 11 seconds lead after Stages 1 and 2 on the first day of competition on Friday. In the Island Housed format, the final day started according to the athletes deficit in the General Category and thus the Kanute-Bozzone finish came with the requisite nerve-jangling closeness. Henri Schoeman of South Africa began the day 47 seconds behind Kanute and 36 seconds behind Bozzone. Schoeman finished with a race-best 54:12 Day 3 split to take 3rd place, 27 seconds behind the 1-2 finishers.
Women
Duffy, the two-time ITU Olympic distance WTS World Champion, began her day with a 14 seconds lead on Zaferes and steadily pulled away throughout the day to add 1 minute to her eventual margin. Lawrence began the day in 3rd place, 1:48 behind Duffy, 1:34 behind Zaferes, 3 seconds ahead of Kirsten Kasper and 31 seconds ahead of Ashleigh Gentle of Australia. When the dust had settled, Lawrence defended her podium place 3:16 behind Duffy, 2:02 behind Zaferes and 17 seconds ahead of Kasper, who fought off Gentle by 1 second for 4th place.
Island House Triathlon
Highbourne Cay, Bahamas
November 18, 2017
Day Two Stage 3
Sprint Pursuit
S 750m / B 20k / R 5k
Final Overall Results
Women
1. Flora Duffy (BER) Stage 1 20:12 - Stage 2 58:09 Stage 3 59:18 -
Overall 2:17:39
2. Katie Zaferes (USA) Stage 1 20:44 Stage 2 57:51 Stage 3 1:00:18 Overall 2:18:53
3. Holly Lawrence (GBR) Stage 1 20:50 Stage 2 59:19 Stage 3 1:00:46 Overall 2:20:55
4. Kirsten Kasper (USA) Stage 1 20:36 Stage 2 59:36 Stage 3 1:01:00 Overall 2:21:12
5. Ashleigh Gentle (AUS) Stage 1 20:50 Stage 2 59:50 Stage 3 1:01:33 Overall2:22:13
6. Rachel Klamer (NED) Stage 1 20:50 Stage 2 1:00:13 Stage 3 1:01:23 Overall 2:22:26
7. Sarah True (USA) Stage 1 21:17 Stage 2 1:00:35 Stage 3 2:23:13 - Overall 2:23:13
8. Ellie Salthouse (AUS) Stage 1 21:21 Stage 2 59:52 Stage 3 1:02:21 Overall 2:23:34
9. Andrea Hewitt (NZL) Stage 1 21:03 Stage 2 1:00:34 Stage 3 1:02:33 - Overall 2:24:10
10. Alicia Kaye (USA) Stage 1 21:11 Stage 2 1:00:55 Stage 3 1:02:33 Overall 2:24:39
11. Emma Pallant (GBR) Stage 1 21:14 Stage 2 1:01:28 Stage 3 1:02:41- Overall 2:25:23
12. Rachel Joyce (GBR) Stage 1 21:42 Stage 2 1:01:34 Stage 3 1:04:01 Overall 2:27:17
13. Leanda Cave (GBR) Stage 1 22:03 Stage 2 1:02:01 Stage 3 1:05:16 Overall 2:29:20
14. Sarah Crowley (AUS) Stage 1 22:29 Stage 2 1:03:22 Stage 3 1:06:11 Overall 2:32:02
15. Lauren Goss (USA) Stage 1 21:44 Stage 2 1:05:34 Stage 3 1:06:40 Overall 2:33:58
Men
1. Ben Kanute (USA) Stage 1 18:33 Stage 2 52:48 Stage 3 54:32.1 Overall 2:05:53.1
2. Terenzo Bozzone (NZL) Stage 1 18:40 - Stage 2 52:52 Stage 3 54:21.5 Overall 2:05:53.5
3. Henri Schoeman (RSA) Stage 1 18:44 Stage 2 53:24 Stage 3 54:12.2 Overall 2:06:20.2
4. Aaron Royle (AUS) Stage 1 18:48 Stage 2 53:23 Stage 3 54:39.5 Overall 2:06:50.5
5. Ryan Bailie (AUS) Stage 1 19:04 Stage 2 53:21 Stage 3 54:58.9 Overall 2:07:23.9
6. Cam Dye (USA) Stage 1 18:48 Stage 2 53:33 Stage 3 55:22.7 Overall 2:07:43.7
7. Sebastian Kienle (GER) Stage 1 18:57 Stage 2 54:06 Stage 3 55:28.1 Overall 2:08:31.1
8. Richard Murray (RSA) Stage 1 18:55 Stage 2 54:26 Stage 3 55:21.7 Overall 2:08:42.7
9. Sam Appleton (AUS) Stage 1 19:15 Stage 2 53:26 Stage 3 56:13.8 Overall 2:09:54.8
10. Rudy Von Berg (USA) Stage 1 19:14 Stage 2 54:10 Stage 3 56:06.7 Overall 2:09:30.7
11. Mario Mola (ESP) Stage 1 18:48 Stage 2 54:56 Stage 3 56:11.0 Overall 2:09:55.0
12. Eric Lagerstrom (USA) Stage 1 19:15 Stage 2 56:36 Stage 3 57:55.5 Overall 2:13:46.5
13. Josh Amberger (AUS) Stage 1 19:29 - Stage 2 58:09 Stage 3 58:29.4 Overall 2:16:07