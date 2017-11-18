Swim Bike Run
Kanute, Duffy win Island House Overall titles

Kanute, Duffy win Island House Overall titles

Timothy Carlson Sat Nov 18 2017

Ben Kanute of the U.S. nipped Terenzo Bozzone of New Zealand by a photo finish margin to take the $60,000 top prize for the mens title at the 2-day Island House Invitational Triathlon at Highbourne Cay in the Bahamas. Kanute finished the two-day, 3-stage race in a total of 2:05:53.1 with a .4 of a second margin over Bozzone, who earned $45,000 for second place and 27 seconds ahead of Henri Schoeman of South Africa, who earned $30,000 for his 3rd place finish.

The win was Kanute's second big breakthrough of 2017 - after his second place finish behind Javier Gomez at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship.

Flora Duffy of Bermuda avoided a heart-stopping finish with a wire-to-wire $60,000 victory in 2:17:39 which gave her a 1:14 margin over runner-up Katie Zaferes of the U.S. ($45,000) and 3:16 over 3rd place Holly Lawrence of Great Britain ($30,000). Duffys vlctory capped off a 3-2-1 march to the top of the Island House podium in the last three years.

Men

Kanute began the day with an 11 seconds lead after Stages 1 and 2 on the first day of competition on Friday. In the Island Housed format, the final day started according to the athletes deficit in the General Category and thus the Kanute-Bozzone finish came with the requisite nerve-jangling closeness. Henri Schoeman of South Africa began the day 47 seconds behind Kanute and 36 seconds behind Bozzone. Schoeman finished with a race-best 54:12 Day 3 split to take 3rd place, 27 seconds behind the 1-2 finishers.

Women

Duffy, the two-time ITU Olympic distance WTS World Champion, began her day with a 14 seconds lead on Zaferes and steadily pulled away throughout the day to add 1 minute to her eventual margin. Lawrence began the day in 3rd place, 1:48 behind Duffy, 1:34 behind Zaferes, 3 seconds ahead of Kirsten Kasper and 31 seconds ahead of Ashleigh Gentle of Australia. When the dust had settled, Lawrence defended her podium place  3:16 behind Duffy, 2:02 behind Zaferes and 17 seconds ahead of Kasper, who fought off Gentle by 1 second for 4th place.

Island House Triathlon
Highbourne Cay, Bahamas
November 18, 2017

Day Two  Stage 3
Sprint Pursuit
S 750m / B 20k / R 5k

Final Overall Results

Women

1. Flora Duffy (BER) Stage 1 20:12 - Stage 2 58:09  Stage 3 59:18 -
Overall 2:17:39
2. Katie Zaferes (USA) Stage 1 20:44  Stage 2 57:51  Stage 3 1:00:18  Overall 2:18:53
3. Holly Lawrence (GBR) Stage 1 20:50  Stage 2 59:19  Stage 3 1:00:46  Overall 2:20:55
4. Kirsten Kasper (USA) Stage 1 20:36  Stage 2 59:36  Stage 3 1:01:00  Overall 2:21:12
5. Ashleigh Gentle (AUS) Stage 1 20:50  Stage 2 59:50  Stage 3 1:01:33  Overall2:22:13
6. Rachel Klamer (NED) Stage 1 20:50  Stage 2 1:00:13  Stage 3 1:01:23  Overall 2:22:26
7. Sarah True (USA) Stage 1 21:17  Stage 2 1:00:35  Stage 3 2:23:13 - Overall 2:23:13
8. Ellie Salthouse (AUS) Stage 1 21:21  Stage 2 59:52  Stage 3 1:02:21  Overall 2:23:34
9. Andrea Hewitt (NZL) Stage 1 21:03  Stage 2 1:00:34  Stage 3 1:02:33 - Overall 2:24:10
10. Alicia Kaye (USA) Stage 1 21:11  Stage 2 1:00:55  Stage 3 1:02:33  Overall 2:24:39
11. Emma Pallant (GBR) Stage 1 21:14  Stage 2 1:01:28  Stage 3 1:02:41- Overall 2:25:23
12. Rachel Joyce (GBR) Stage 1 21:42  Stage 2 1:01:34  Stage 3 1:04:01  Overall 2:27:17
13. Leanda Cave (GBR) Stage 1 22:03  Stage 2 1:02:01  Stage 3 1:05:16  Overall 2:29:20
14. Sarah Crowley (AUS) Stage 1 22:29  Stage 2 1:03:22  Stage 3 1:06:11  Overall 2:32:02
15. Lauren Goss (USA) Stage 1 21:44  Stage 2 1:05:34  Stage 3 1:06:40  Overall 2:33:58

Men

1. Ben Kanute (USA) Stage 1 18:33  Stage 2 52:48  Stage 3 54:32.1  Overall 2:05:53.1
2. Terenzo Bozzone (NZL) Stage 1 18:40 - Stage 2 52:52  Stage 3 54:21.5  Overall 2:05:53.5
3. Henri Schoeman (RSA) Stage 1 18:44  Stage 2 53:24  Stage 3 54:12.2  Overall 2:06:20.2
4. Aaron Royle (AUS) Stage 1 18:48  Stage 2 53:23  Stage 3 54:39.5 Overall 2:06:50.5
5. Ryan Bailie (AUS) Stage 1 19:04  Stage 2 53:21  Stage 3 54:58.9  Overall 2:07:23.9
6. Cam Dye (USA) Stage 1 18:48  Stage 2 53:33  Stage 3 55:22.7  Overall 2:07:43.7
7. Sebastian Kienle (GER) Stage 1 18:57  Stage 2 54:06  Stage 3 55:28.1  Overall 2:08:31.1
8. Richard Murray (RSA) Stage 1 18:55  Stage 2 54:26  Stage 3 55:21.7  Overall 2:08:42.7
9. Sam Appleton (AUS) Stage 1 19:15  Stage 2 53:26  Stage 3 56:13.8  Overall 2:09:54.8
10. Rudy Von Berg (USA) Stage 1 19:14  Stage 2 54:10  Stage 3 56:06.7  Overall 2:09:30.7
11. Mario Mola (ESP) Stage 1 18:48  Stage 2 54:56  Stage 3 56:11.0  Overall 2:09:55.0
12. Eric Lagerstrom (USA) Stage 1 19:15  Stage 2 56:36  Stage 3 57:55.5  Overall 2:13:46.5
13. Josh Amberger (AUS) Stage 1 19:29 - Stage 2 58:09  Stage 3 58:29.4  Overall 2:16:07

