McNamee, Loher win Challenge Salou

David McNamee of Great Britain and Sara Loher of Spain won the elite titles at Challenge Salou half distance.



Men

McNamee opened a lead with a 2nd-fastest 24:03 swim and a race-best 1:54:49 bike split and held on for the victory with an 8th-best 1:07:12 for the 20-kilometer run. McNamee finished in 3:26:04 with a 2:22 margin of victory over Emilio Muñoz of Spain and 2:26 over James Cunnama of South Africa.



Muñoz started his day 29 seconds back of McNamee on the swim, surrendered 3:06 more on the bike leg, then outran McNamee by 1:13 which left him 2:22 short of the win.



Cunnama gave up 1:59 on the swim, 1:31 more on the bike leg, then earned back 56 seconds on the run which left him 2:26 back of McNamee and 4 seconds back of Muñoz.



Women



Loher opened with a 30:21 swim which left her 1:08 behind women's swim leader Ewa Komander of Poland, 6 seconds ahead of Nikki Bartlett of Great Britain and 1:52 ahead of Erika Csomor of Hungary.



After a women’s 2nd-fastest 2:14:25 bike leg, which was 2:42 slower than Bartlett and 1:09 faster than Komander, Loher started the run 2:36 behind Bartlett and 1 second ahead of Komander.



After a women’s-best 1:14:15 run, Loher finished in 3:59:01 with a 1:41 margin of victory over Bartlett (1:18:52 run) and 6:19 over 3rd place finisher Csomor, who closed with a 1:17:07 run.

Challenge Salou

Costa Daurada, Salou, Spain

May 28, 2017

S 1.9k / B 90k / R 20k.



Results



Men



1. David McNamee (GBR) 3:26:04

2. Emilio Muñoz (ESP) 3:28:26

3. James Cunnama (RSA) 3:28:30

4. Ivan Kalashnikov (RUS) 3:28:35

5. Pablo Gonzalez (ESP) 3:29:11

6. Kenneth Vandendriessche (BEL) 3:30:38

7. Jeremy Jurkiewicz (FRA) 3:31:58

8. Miquel Blanchart Tinto (ESP) 3:32:15

9. Trevor Wurtele (CAN) 3:32:16

10. Jan Raphael (GER) 3:33:31

12. Davide Giardini (ITA) 3:37:59



Women



1. Sara Loher (ESP) 3:59:01

2. Nikki Bartlett (GBR) 4:00:42

3. Erika Csomor (HUN) 4:05:20

4. Simona Krivankova (CZE) 4:05:33

5. Ewa Komander (POL) 4:07:42

6. Maria Pujol (ESP) 4:09:01

7. Catherine Jameson (GBR) 4:09:23

8. Justine Lynch (GBR) 4:19:56

9. Julia Montgomery (SWE) 4:26:59

10. Gemma Anguera Sarret (ESP) 4:39:51