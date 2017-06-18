Swim Bike Run
Molinari, Gossage victorious at Staffordshire 70.3

Molinari, Gossage victorious at Staffordshire 70.3

Timothy Carlson Sun Jun 18 2017

Giulio Molinari of Italy edged Romain Guillaume of France and Lucy Gossage of Great Britain broke out of a duel with fellow Brit Nikki Bartlett with a strong run to win the elite titles at Staffordshire 70.3.

Men

Molinari fought his way right into the thick of the swim leaders with a 3rd-best 23:48 split that put him 3 seconds behind Elliot Smales and 2 seconds behind Harry Wiltshire and a few seconds ahead of Romain Guillaume, Fraser Cartmell and Philip Graves.

Graves snatched the lead with a race-best 2:12:05 bike split that was 48 seconds better than Molinari, 59 seconds better than Guillaume, 4:02 better than Markus Thomschke and 6 minutes better than Smales and Cartmell.

Graves started with a 35 seconds lead on Molinari, 43 seconds on Guillaume, 5:30 on Thomschke and 5:44 on Smales.

After a 2nd-fastest 1:20:08 run, Molinari finished in 4:01:10 with a 1:52 margin of victory over Guillaume (1:21:40 run) and 4:49 over 3rd place Smales (race-best 1:19:35 run).

Women

As is her habit, Lucy Gossage dug a hole for herself on the swim with a 30:35 split that gave her significant deficits to a trio of fellow Britons – 4:30 to Drew Hannah, 2:28 to Kimberley Morrison and 10 seconds to Nikki Bartlett – as well as an 11-seconds advantage to Brooke Brown of Canada.

Gossage and Bartlett matched women's-best 2:27:46 bike splits to arrive at T2 just under a minute behind Kimberley Morrison (2:29:13 bike split) while Drewett and Brown faded from contention with bike splits 17 and 18 minutes off the pace.

Gossage shut the door on her rivals with a women's-best 1:25:18 run that was 4:47 better than the next-best effort by Bartlett. Gossage thus finished in 4:28:09 which gave her a 5:03 margin of victory over Bartlett and 12:05 over 3rd-place Morrison (1:37:54 run).

Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire
Staffordshire, England
June 18, 2017
S 1.2 mi. / B 56 mi. / R 13.1 mi.

Results

Men

1. Giulio Molinari (ITA) 4:01:10
2. Romain Guillaume (FRA) 4:03:01
3. Elliott Smales (GBR) 4:05:59
4. Markus Thomschke (GER) 4:07:29
5. Fraser Cartmell (GBR) 4:07:53

Women

1. Lucy Gossage (GBR) 4:28:09
2. Nikki Bartlett (GBR) 4:33:12
3. Kimberley Morrison (GBR) 4:40:14
4. Hannah Drewett (GBR) 4:57:27
5. Brooke Brown (CAN) 4:58:29

