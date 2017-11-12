Mullan, Betten win Ironman 70.3 Xiamen

Eimear Mullan of Ireland earned a comeback win after a long dry spell due to injury and Sam Betten of Australia ran away from Justin Metzler of the U.S. to win Ironman 70.3 Xiamen.



Mullan prevailed by 6 seconds after a race-long, head-to–head duel with Immogen Simmonds of Switzerland. After leading the swim and bike legs, Haley Chura finished 3:15 back of Mullan in 3rd place.



Betten and Justin Metzler of the U.S. dueled head-to-head through the swim and bike legs before Betten jetted away with a race-best 1:14:34 half marathon to finish in 3:49:18 with a 4:27 margin over Metzler and 5:43 over 3rd-place Jonathan Shearon of the U.S. Technical and communication problems led Ironman.com live stream coverage to initially state that Betten won a finish line sprint with Metzler, but much-delayed official results contradicted that report.



Women

Swim star Haley Chura of the U.S. led the swim with a 20:45 split that gave her a 90 seconds lead on Mullan, Simmonds, and Sarah Cameto of the U.S.



Following a women’s 4th-best 2:21:45 bike split, Chura led the field into T2 by 13 seconds over Simmonds and 20 seconds over Mullan.



After a slow transition, Chura lost 50 seconds to Simmonds who was first out on the run, and who was followed closely by Mullan. After a women’s-best 1:20:03 run, Mullan finished in 4:09:55 with a 6 seconds margin on Simmonds (1:20:15 run) and 3:15 on Chura (1:22:32 run).



Men

Rudolf Naude of South Africa led the swim with a 19:41 split, 4 to 6 seconds ahead of a tight pack including Hao Miao from China, top seed Sam Betten of Australia, Justin Metzler of the U.S., JZ Hang of China, Filipe Azevedo of Portugal, and Mitch Robins of Australia. Jonathan Shearon of the U.S. trailed the leaders by 1:20.



After a race-best 2:07:01 bike split, Shearon arrived in T2 with a 14 seconds lead on Metzler (2:08:52 bike split) and 17 seconds ahead of Betten (2:08:55 split). .



If the official results and splits were correct, Betten closed the door on his rivals with a by-far race-best 1:14:34 half marathon which brought him to the finish in 3:49:18 with a 4:27 margin over Metzler (1:19:27 run) and 5:43 over 3rd place Shearon (1:19:57 run split).

Ironman 70.3 Xiamen

Xiamen, Fujian Province, China

November 12, 2017

S 1.2mi. / B 56 mi. / R 13.1 mi.



Results



Women



1. Eimear Mullan (IRL) 4:09:55 S 22:27 B 2:20:23 R 1:20:03

2. Imogen Simmonds (SUI) 4:10:01 S 22:23 B 2:20:20 R 1:20:15

3. Haley Chura (USA) 4:13:10 S 20:45 B 2:21:45 R 1:22:32

4. Sarah Cameto (USA) 4:24:13 S 22:26 B 2:20:09 R 1:34:08

5. Monica Juhart (AUS ) 4:28:21 S 23:34 B 2:22:07 R 1:34:20



Men



1. Sam Betten (AUS) 3:49:18 S 19:45 B 2:08:55 R 1:14:34

2. Justin Metzler (USA) 3:53:45 S 19:45 B 2:08:52 R 1:19:27

3. Jonathan Shearon (USA) 3:55:01 S 21:22 B 2:07:01 R 1:19:57

4. Jiang Zhi Hang (CHN) 3:56:49 S 19:46 B 2:10:08 R 1:20:02

5. Filipe Azevedo (UAE) 3:58:44 S 19:47 B 2:10:51 R 1:21:30