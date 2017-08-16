Pro start list for 70.3 World Championships in Chattanooga

Today IRONMAN announced the official professional starting field for the 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships in Chattanooga, TN, led by defending champions Tim Reed and Holly Lawrence. According to IRONMAN 4,500 age-group athletes from all over the world are also expected to compete in this 2 day event. All females professionals and age groupers race on Saturday, September 9th, and all male professionals and age groupers race a day later on Sunday, September 10th.



How accurate is the start list below? Much can happen from now until then and we all have learned that such lists are often already wrong already the moment they are published. But this is the most up to date info we have in hand.



Pro men



Aussie Tim Reed as the defending champion will wear the number 1 bib on Sunday, but there are plenty of other athletes willing and ready to take that title from him. Will Sebastian Kienle step to the top again after winning it twice in 2012 and 2013? What about 2014 champion Javier Gomez? Also what would the race look like with 2015 champion Jan Frodeno at the start? The missing #3 bib was likely Alistair Brownlee who is injured. But who was meant to be #22?

Pro male 70.3 Worlds start list



1. Tim Reed (Australia)

2. Sam Appleton (Australia)

4. Tim Don (United Kingdom)

5. Sebastian Kienle (Germany)

7. Andreas Dreitz (Germany)

8. Tyler Butterfield (Bermuda)

9. Mauricio Mendez Cruz (Mexico)

10. Rodolphe Von Berg (USA)

11. Michael Raelert (Germany)

12. Javier Gomez (Spain)

14. Maurice Clavel (Germany)

15. Taylor Reid (Canada)

16. Antony Costes (France)

17. Kevin Collington (USA)

18. Matt Hanson (USA)

20. Joe Gambles (Australia)

21. Ivan Tutukin (Russian Federation)

23. Timothy O'Donnell (USA)

24. Mario De Elias (Argentina)

25. Denis Chevrot (France)

26. Jesse Thomas (USA)

27. Carlos Quinchara Forero (Colombia)

29. Pieter Heemeryck (Belgium)

30. Brent McMahon (Canada)

32. Jackson Laundry (Canada)

33. Yvan Jarrige (France)

34. Matt Chrabot (USA)

35. Felipe Van de Wyngard (Chile)

36. Michael Weiss (Austria)

37. James Cunnama (South Africa)

38. Patrick Dirksmeier (Germany)

39. Reinaldo Colucci (Brazil)

41. Harry Wiltshire (United Kingdom)

42. Drew Scott (USA)

43. Ivan Kalashnikov (Russian Federation)

44. Chris Leiferman (USA)

45. David Plese (Slovenia)

46. Antoine Jolicoeur Desroches (Canada)

47. Ben Kanute (USA)

48. Igor Amorelli (Brazil)

49. Fraser Cartmell (United Kingdom)

50. Trevor Wurtele (Canada)

51. Alan Carrillo Avila (Mexico)

52. Eric Watson (Bahrain)

53. Alexander Polizzi (Australia)

54. Adam Otstot (USA)

55. Guy Crawford (New Zealand)



Pro Women



Brit Holly Lawrence will attempt to defend her 2016 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship title with the number #1 bib in Chattanooga. But what about Daniela Ryf? And Heather Jackson? Is Melissa Hauschildt healthy? What about Helle Frederiksen?

Pro female 70.3 Worlds start list



1. Holly Lawrence (United Kingdom)

2. Annabel Luxford (Australia)

3. Laura Philipp (Germany)

4. Jeanni Seymour (South Africa)

5. Sarah Crowley (Australia)

6. Melissa Hauschildt (Australia)

7. Ellie Salthouse (Australia)

8. Emma Pallant (United Kingdom)

9. Heather Wurtele (Canada)

10. Daniela Ryf (Switzerland)

12. Lesley Smith (USA)

14. Haley Chura (USA)

15. Alicia Kaye (USA)

16. Amelia Watkinson (New Zealand)

17. Jennifer Spieldenner (USA)

18. Lauren Brandon (USA)

19. Helle Frederiksen (Denmark)

20. Magali Tisseyre (Canada)

21. Lisa Huetthaler (Austria)

22. Natalie Seymour (United Kingdom)

23. Sue Huse (Canada)

24. Kimberley Morrison (United Kingdom)

25. Barbara Riveros (Chile)

26. Stephanie Roy (Canada)

27. Judith Vaquera (Spain)

28. Anna Eberhardt (Hungary)

29. Agnieszka Jerzyk (Poland)

30. Diana Riesler (Germany)

32. Laurel Wassner (USA)

33. Ruth Brennan (USA)

34. Sarah True (USA)

35. Allison Linnell (USA)

36. Alice Hector (United Kingdom)

37. Pamela Tastets (Chile)

38. Heather Jackson (USA)

39. Jenny Schulz (Germany)

41. Maria Czesnik (Poland)

42. Monica Juhart (Australia)

43. Robin Pomeroy (USA)

44. Lisa Roberts (USA)

45. Romina Palacio (Argentina)

46. Sarah Lester (Australia)

47. Rachel Joyce (United Kingdom)

48. Kristy Jahn (Canada)

49. Carlina Furriela (Brazil)

50. Jen Annett (Canada)

51. Astrid Stienen (Germany)

52. Annett Jalowi (Germany)

53. Luiza Cravo De Azevedo (Brazil)

54. Valerie Belanger (Canada)

55. Amanda Wendorff (USA)

56. Ewa Komander (Poland)

57. Hannah Drewet (United Kingdom)

58. Angela Naeth (Canada)