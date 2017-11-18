Raelert, Watkinson win 24th Laguna Phuket Triathlon

Michael Raelert of Germany executed a three-peat and Amelia Rose Watkinson of New Zealand won her second straight women’s title at the 24th edition of the middle distance classic Laguna Phuket Triathlon in Thailand.



With temperatures rising to 116 degrees Fahrenheit at this tropical resort on the Andaman Sea, two-time Ironman 70.3 World Champion Michael Raelert broke away with a race-best 43:58 run to finish in 2:19:32 with a 57 seconds margin of victory over Antony Costes of France and 3:34 over 3rd place finisher Mitchell Robins of Australia.



Watkinson’s women’s-best splits of 25:15 swim, 1:19:21 bike and 47:53 run brought her to the finish in 2:35:01 with a 6:46 margin of victory over Imogen Simmonds of Great Britain and 10:23 over 3rd place finisher Yvonne Van Vlerken of the Netherlands.

Laguna Phuket Triathlon

Phuket, Thailand

November 19, 2017

S 1.8k / B 50k / R 12k



Results



Men



1. Michael Raelert (GER) 2:19:32

2. Antony Costes (FRA) 2:20:29

3. Mitchell Robins (AUS) 2:23:06

4. Alberto Casadei (ITA) 2:23:58

5. Fernando Toldi (BRA) 2:26:43



Women



1. Amelia Rose Watkinson (NZL) 2:35:01

2. Imogen Simmonds (GBR) 2:41:47

3. Yvonne Van Vlerken (NED) 2:45:24

4. Kate Bevilaqua (AUS) 2:52:08

5. Robin Pomeroy (USA) 2:52:51