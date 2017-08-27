Swim Bike Run
Sanders, Crowley win ITU Long Distance Worlds

Sanders, Crowley win ITU Long Distance Worlds

Timothy Carlson Sun Aug 27 2017

Lionel Sanders of Canada and Sarah Crowley of Australia won the $10,000 top prizes at the Multisport Festival ITU Long Distance World Championships in Penticton, British Columbia, Canada.

Men

Sanders began his day in 8th place with a 4:11 deficit to swim leader Josh Amberger of Australia. A flat tire cost Sanders the best bike ride of the day, but even with a flat he rode a third-best 2:51:12 split for the 120 kilometer bike leg. Sanders arrived at T2 in third place, 6:26 behind leader Amberger, 2:42 behind Sylvain Sudrie of France and 1:05 ahead of Joe Gambles of Australia.

On his way to a race-best 1:45:34 split for the 30 kilometer run leg, Sanders passed Amberger for the lead in the final 10km and finished in 5:20:36 with a 1:33 margin of victory over the Australian (1:53:23 run split) and 5:47 ahead of 3rd-place Joe Gambles (1:50:14 run).

Sanders’ victory adds yet another highlight to a dominating 2017 season. Previously Sanders won 70.3s at Pucon, Buenos Aires, Oceanside and Mont Tremblant, plus a 2nd to a healthy Alistair Brownlee at St. George 70.3 and a win at Challenge – The Championship in Slovakia.

Women

Jennifer Spieldenner of the U.S. led the 3km swim with a 39:28 split, which gave her a 3 seconds lead on Helle Frederiksen of Denmark, 5 seconds on Leanda Cave of Great Britain, 9 seconds on Camilla Pedersen of Denmark, 10 seconds on Rachel McBride of Canada, 3:27 on Heather Wurtele of Canada and 3:28 on Crowley.

After a women’s-fastest 3:09:24 split for the 120 kilometer bike leg, Crowley arrived in T2 2:08 behind race leader Frederiksen, 8 seconds ahead of Cave, 14 seconds ahead of Heather Wurtele, 17 seconds ahead of Pedersen and 3:36 ahead of Rachel McBride of Canada.

After 10 kilometers of the run, Crowley cut down Frederiksen’s lead to 1:33 while Heather Wurtele stood 3rd, 39 seconds later. About 10 kilometers later, Crowley passed Frederiksen for the lead. After her women’s-best 1:55:37 split for the 30 kilometer run, Crowley finished in 5:51:23 with a 3:41 margin of victory over Frederiksen (2:01:L52 run) and 4:28 over 3rd-place Wurtele, who closed with a 2:00:00 run.

Crowley’s ITU Long Distance World title adds to a stupendous breakthrough year that includes a women’s race record 8:47:58 winning time at the Ironman European Championship at Frankfurt and an 8:58:14 winning time at the Asian-Pacific Ironman Championship in Cairns, Australia.

ITU World Championship Multisport Festival
Long Course World Championships
Penticton, British Columbia, Canada
August 27, 2017
S 3km / B 120km / R 30km

Results

Men

1. Lionel Sanders (CAN) 5:20:36 S 40:40 B 2:51:12 R 1:45:34
2. Joshua Amberger (AUS) 5:22:09 S 36:29 B 2:48:57 R 1:53:23
3. Joe Gambles (AUS) 5:26:23 S 40:02 B 2:52:55 R 1:50:14
4. Andy Potts (USA) 5:27:25 S 38:09 B 2:56:57 R 1:49:19
5. Drew Scott (USA) 5:32:19 S 39:54 S 39:54 B 2:53:11 R 1:56:22
6. Jeff Symonds (CAN) 5:37:08 S 40:49 B 3:00:40 R 1:52:15
7. Mark Buckingham (GBR) 5:38:48 S 38:15 B 3:02:02 R 1:55:30
8. Paul Ambrose (AUS) 5:40:56 S 1:04:32 B&R 4:36:24
9. Nathan Killam (CAN) 5:43:36 S 43:19 B 2:57:50 R 1:59:25
10. Chris Bagg (USA) 5:49:40 S 40:46 B 3:03:15 R 2:01:49

Women

1. Sarah Crowley (AUS) 5:51:23 S 42:56 B 3:09:24 R 1:55:37 R
2. Helle Frederiksen (DNK) 5:55:04 S 39:31 B 3:10:41 R 2:01:52
3. Heather Wurtele (CAN) 5:55:51 S 42:55 B 3:09:39 R 2:00:00
4. Kaisa Sali (FIN) 6:01:16 S 44:54 B 3:12;06 R 2:00:48
5. Leanda Cave (GBR) 6:04:44 S 39:33 B 3:12:55 R 2:08:24
6. Rachel McBride (CAN) 6:07:24 S 39:38 B 3:16:18 R 2:08:04
7. Camilla Pedersen (DNK) 6:07:46 S 39:37 B 3:13:00 R 2:11:45
8. Jen Annett (CAN) 6:10:44 S 45:23 B 3:12:28 R 2;09:40
9. Melissa Hauschildt (AUS) 6:13:01 S 45:22 B 3:14:08 R 2:10:24
10. Jennifer Spieldenner (USA) 6:14:46 S 39:28 B 3:16:32 R 2:15:23

