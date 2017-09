Strange, Pedersen win Challenge Fredericia

Thomas Strange eked out a win by 17 seconds and Camilla Pedersen topped Yvonne Van Vlerken by 4:01 at Challenge Fredericia.



Coincidence or not, Strange and Pedersen repeated their victories at this event.

Strange combined a 2nd-best 21:15 swim, a race-best 2:08:47 bike split and a 2nd-fastest 1:16 23 half marathon to finish in 3:48:23. Per Bittner of Germany posted a 6th-fastest 21:23 swim, 4th-best 2:09:40 bike split and race-best 1:15:35 run that left him just 17 seconds away from victory.

Pedersenís womenís-best 23:37 swim, 2:21:50 bike split and 1:24:25 run brought her to the finish in 4:13:11 with a 4:01 margin of victory over Yvonne Van Vlerken of Netherlands and 10:45 ahead of fellow Dane and 3rd-place finisher Maja Stage Nielsen.



Petersenís 1:58 advantage on the swim and 1:49 better run and slightly better transitions over Van Vlerken made all the difference.

Challenge Fredericia

Fredericia, Denmark

September 3, 2017

S 1.2 mi. / B 56 mi. / R 13.1 mi.



Results



Men



1. Thomas Strange (DEN) 3:49:23

2. Per Bittner (GER) 3:49:40

3. Markus Fachbach (GER) 3:52:05

4. Evert Scheltinga (BEL) 3:52:51

5. 4Lukasz Wojt (GER) 3:53:02



Women



1. Camilla Pedersen (DEN) 4:13:11

2. Yvonne Van Vlerken (NED) 4:17:12

3. Maja Stage Nielsen (DEN) 4:23:56

4. Laura Zimmerman (GER) 4:36:11

5. Karoline Hemmsen (DEN) 4:37:16