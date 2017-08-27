Two triathletes hit by car during Chicago Triathlon

Chicago police said that a motorist who ignored traffic cones on Lakeshore Drive struck two triathletes cycling in the Chicago Triathlon.

The Associated Press reported that Chicago police said that a 20-year-old woman’s vehicle struck two triathletes who were competing in the Chicago Triathlon at 7:30 Sunday morning.



Police said that the woman drove around cones on the city’s North Side that separated the lanes the triathletes were using from lanes used by automobiles. The vehicle knocked a 38-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman off their bikes. The Associated Press reported that the man suffered shoulder and head injuries and the woman suffered head, neck and shoulder injuries. Police said they were taken to an area hospital and were listed in stable condition.



Police also said the driver was issued traffic citations for negligent driving and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. They did not release the driver’s name.



Chicago Triathlon staff issued this statement: “As many of you know, we are saddened to report and confirm an incident involving a vehicle and two bikers earlier this morning. Both staff and first responders were on the scene within a matter of minutes, and we are continuing to work closely with local authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured athletes and their families. We’d also like to thank the numerous participants who pulled up their races in order to aid the athletes in need.”