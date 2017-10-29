Swim Bike Run
Vicente Hernández, Heather Wurtele win Challenge Sardinia

Timothy Carlson Sun Oct 29 2017

Vicente Hernández of Spain and Heather Wurtele of Canada took top honors at the half distance Challenge Forte Village Sardinia.

Hernández combined a second-best swim, second-fastest bike split and the by-far quickest run to finish in 3:57:15 with a 3:53 margin of victory over Bart Aernouts of Belgium and 4 minutes over 3rd place finisher Rodolphe Von Berg of the U.S.

Heather Wurtele combined a women’s second-best swim, third-fastest bike split and best run to finish in 4:27:46 with a 50 seconds margin of victory over Laura Siddall of Great Britain and 9:38 over 3rd place Marta Bernardi of Italy.

Hernández and Wurtele took home 3,500 Euros for their victories.

Men

Inaki Baldellou of Spain led the swim in 22:49, which gave him a 32 seconds lead on Hernández, 34 seconds on Ryan Fisher of Australia, 41 seconds on Giulio Molinari of Italy, 51 seconds on Jonathan Ciavattella of Italy, 56 seconds on Von Berg, 1:03 on Mathias Petersen Lyngs of Denmark, and 1:04 on Daniil Sapunov of Ukraine. Top cyclist-runner Bart Aernouts of Belgium began his day 4:17 off the leader.

After a second-fastest 2:19:38 bike split, World Triathlon Series star Hernández arrived at T2 with a 22 seconds lead on Molinari (2:19:48 bike split) and 23 seconds on Aernouts, who made up gobs of ground with a race-best 2:16:13 bike split. Fisher arrived 4th, 2:39 off the lead, Trevor Wurtele came 5th, 3:01 arrears, and Von Berg was 6th, 3:09 off the pace.

Hernandez, who competes equally with countryman and two-time WTS World Champion Mario Mola on the run, jetted away from all challengers with a sizzling 1:08:30 half marathon that was 4:14 faster than the next-best effort of Alessandro Degasperi of Italy. Aernouts took charge of the runner-up slot with a 7th-fastest 1:15:07 run that brought him home 3:53 behind the winner. Van Berg’s 5th-best 1:14:44 run split brought to him 3rd place, 4 minutes behind Hernández and 7 seconds behind Aernouts.

Degasperi, a victim of his 25:36 swim and 2:26:15 bike split, could only advance to 11th place after his race-best run.

Women

As things turned out, you could say that Wurtele won it on the swim as her women’s-best 27:51 split – 1 second better than Judith Corachan Vaquera of Spain – gave her a 42 seconds lead on her eventual strongest challenger Siddall.

After her women’s-best 2:34:14 bike split, Siddall arrived at T2 just one second behind Wurtele, who clocked a women’s second-fastest 2:34:55 bike split. By then the duo were in a league of their own, 2:18 ahead of Simone Kumhofer of Austria, 5:36 ahead of eventual 3rd place finisher Marta Bernardi of Italy, and 7:34 ahead of Yvonne Van Vlerken of Netherlands.

As it came down to the race of truth – the run – Wurtele’s women’s-fastest 1:22:22 split won the day as the Canadian finished 50 seconds ahead of the Brit and 9:38 ahead of 3rd place finisher Marta Bernardi of Italy.

Van Vlerken ran 1:25:38 to finish 4th, 11:17 behind Wurtele. Judith Corachan Vaquera ran 1:23:46 to finish 5th, 3:05 behind Van Vlerken.

A death in the swim

Sadly, a 54-year-old Dutch amateur suffered cardiac arrest during the swim and was transported to the beach by water bike. According to local police, rescuers tried to resuscitate the man with a defibrillator but those efforts failed.

Challenge Forte Village Sardinia
Santa Margherita di Pula, Sardinia, Italy
October 29, 2017
S 1.2 mi. / B 56 mi. / R 13.1 mi.

Results

Men

1. Vicente Hernández (ESP) 3:57:15 – 3,500€
2. Bart Aernouts (BEL) 4:01:08 – 2,100€
3. Rodolphe Von Berg (USA) 4:01:15 – 1,400€
4. Giulio Molinari (ITA) 4:01:47 - 1,150€
5. Trevor Wurtele (CAN) 4:02:04 - 850€
6. Ryan Fisher (AUS) 4:03:33 – 500€
7. Arnaud Guilloux (FRA) 4:03:38
8. Mathias Petersen Lyngs (DEN) 4:05:36
9. Tim Meyer (GER) 4:06:28
10. Per Bittner (GER) 4:07:15

Women

1. Heather Wurtele (CAN) 4:27:46 – 3,500€
2. Laura Siddall (GBR) 4:28:36 – 2,100€
3. Marta Bernardi (ITA) 4:37:24 – 1,400€
4. Yvonne Van Vlerken (NED) 4:39:03 – 1,150€
5. Judith Corachan Vaquera (ESP) 4:42:08 - 850€
6. Tine Deckers (BEL) 4:42:32 - 500€
7. Katrien Verstuyft (BEL) 4:43:43
8. Simone Kumhofer (AUT) 4:44:37
9. Simona Krivankova (CZE) 4:45:14
10. Gabriella Zelinka (HUN) 4:48:20

