Weekend Race Roundup – September 9-10

In addition to the major excitement surrounding the Women's and Men’s Ironman 70.3 World Championship and the finish line sprint at Ironman 70.3 Santa Cruz, there were at least 7 more triathlons of interest around the globe this weekend. There were Ironman contests in Wisconsin, Wales and Korea, an Iron-distance Challenge in Netherlands, an Escape in Washington D.C., and a 70.3s in Australia and another in Germany won by the new Ironman World Championship run record holder.



Cameron Wurf, Lucy Gossage win Ironman Wales

Former pro cyclist Wurf finally found the top step of an Ironman podium on a tough course that suits his skills at Ironman Wales. Lucy Gossage dominated the women's field.



Ironman Wales

Pembrokeshire, Wales

September 10, 2017

S 2.4 mi. / B 112 mi. / R 26.2 mi.



Results



Men



1, Cameron Wurf (AUS) 9:07:03

2. Philipp Graves (GBR) 9:09:33

3. Christian Kramer (GER) 9:14:26

4. Andrej Vistica (HRV) 9:17:41

5. Matthew Leeman (GBR) 9:30:14



Women



1. Lucy Gossage (GBR) 10:11:20

2. Parys Edwards (GBR) 10:35:16

3. Kate Comber (GBR) 10:44:02

4. Josie Rawes (GBR) 11:23:43 *F25-29

5. Zoe Smith (GBR) 11:26:43 *F35-39



McKenzie wins Men Pro-only IM Wisconsin



Luke McKenzie of Australia won the $15,000 top prize at Pro Men-Only Ironman Wisconsin. It was his 9th career Ironman win in a time of 8:17:19, which gave him a 10:59 margin of victory over TJ Tollakson and 11:17 over 3rd place Patrick McKeon. Andrew Starykowicz, who posted a race-best 4:24:09 bike split that gave him an 8:10 lead at T2, faded to 4th place with a 3:11:56 run.



Ironman Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin

September 10, 2017

S 2.4 mi. / B 112 mi. / R 26.2 mi.



Results



Pro Men



1.Luke McKenzie (AUS) 8:17:19 S 49:44 T1 4:41 B 4:31:47 T2 2:09 R 2:49:01

2. TJ Tollakson (USA) 8:28:17 S 49:36 T1 4:14 B 4:33:31 T2 2:11 R 2:58:46

3. Patrick McKeon (USA) 8:28:36 S 55:04 T1 4:20 B 4:43:58 T2 2:07 R 2:43:09

4. Andrew Starykowicz (USA) 8:32:27 S 49:40 T1 4:13 B 4:24:09 T2 2:32 R 3:11:56

5. Stefan Schmid (GER) 8:34:22 S 54:53 T1 4:58 B 4:43:21 T2 2:27 R 2:48:45

6. Justin Daerr (USA) 8:42:02 S 54:52 T1 4:15 B 4:43:56 T2 1:57 R 2:57:05

7. Leon Griffin (AUS) 8:48:21 S 49:51 T1 4:09 4:51:48 T2 3:07 R 2:59:38

8. Sam Long (USA) 8:54:57 S 56:04 T1 3:48 B 4:48:59 T2 1:49 R 3:04:21

9. Scott Defilippis (USA) 9:00:44 S 55:39 T1 5:15 B 5:04:09 T2 2:37 R 2:53:06

10. Thomas Gerlach (USA) 9:02:50 S 54:56 T1 4:34 B 4:52:10 T2 3:15 R 3:07:57



Dan Wilson, Katey Gibb win Sunshine Coast 70.3

Dan Wilson edged Tim van Berkel and Aussie Katey Gibb topped Kiwi Hannah Wells at Sunshine Coast.



Ironman 70.3 Sunshine Coast

Mooloolaba, Australia

September 10, 2017

S 1.2 mi. / B 56 mi. / R 13.1 mi.



Results



Men



1. Dan Wilson (AUS) 3:52:36

2. Tim Van Berkel (AUS) 3:54:08

3. Sam Betten (AUS) 3:54:33

4. Casey Munro (AUS) 3:55:20

5. Craig Alexander (AUS) 3:55:28

6. Callum Millward (NZL) 3:57:07

7. Luke Bell (AUS) 3:57:18



Women



1. Katey Gibb (AUS) 4:29:03

2. Hannah Wells (NZL) 4:32:43

3. Michelle Gailey (AUS) 4:33:56

4. Annalise Jeffries (AUS) 4:36:56

5. Claire Davis (AUS) 4:44:37

6. Julia Grant (NZL) 4:45:15



Ironman run record holder Lange tops at Rügen 70.3



Patrick Lange had fastest swim and run at Rügen 70.3. Johannes Moldan, who finished 7th, had fastest bike split - 2:00:52.



Ironman 70.3 Rügen

Rügen, Germany

September 10, 2017

S 1.2 mi. / B 56 mi. / R 13.1 mi.



Results



Men



1. Patrick Lange (GER) 3:43:46 S 24:37 B 2:02:44 R 1:11:52

2. Franz Loeschke (GER) 3:49:48 S 25:13 B 2:07:03 R 1:13:07

3. Lukasz Kalasczcynski (POL) 3:51:08 S 26:41 B 2:05:51 R 1:14:06



Women



1. Anja Beranek (GER) 4:16:37 S 27:23 B 2:15:34 R 1:28:47

2. Daniela Sämmler (GER) 4:19:41 S 29:23 B 2:14:15 R 1:30:45

3. Sara Svensk (SWE) 4:25:59 S 31:25 N 2:20:48 R 1:28:45



Van Vlerken makes record 13th sub-9 hours at Challenge Almere-Amsterdam

Yvonne Van Vlerken of Netherlands won a home country victory in a time of 8:51:13. Joe Skipper of Great Britain broke 8 hours with 21 seconds to spare to win the men's crown.



ETU Challenge Almere-Amsterdam Long Distance Triathlon European Championship

Almere Netherlands

September 9, 2017

S 2.4 mi. / B 112 mi. / R 26.2 mi.



Results



Women



1. Yvonne Van Vlerken (NED) 8:51:13

2. Sarissa de Vries (NED) 9:09:44

3. Hanna Maksimava (BLR) 9:20:02

4. Lina-kristin Schink (GER) 9:27:42

5. Lucie Zelenkova (CZE) 9:34:02



Men



1. Joe Skipper (GBR) 7:59:39

2. Viktor Zyemtsev (UKR) 8:03:14

3. Jaroslav Kovacic (SLO) 8:05:40

4. Kristian Hogenhaug (DNK) 8:08:40

5. Evert Scheltinga (NED) 8:12:37



Mats Allen takes 3rd at Ironman Gurye

Allen, the 23 year-old son of 6-time Ironman World Champion Mark Allen and Ironman legend Julie Moss, placed 3rd overall at the Age Group-only Ironman Gurye Korea on Sunday in a time of 9:53:50.



Ironman Gurye

Gurye, Korea

September 10, 2017

S 2.4 mi. / B 112 mi. / R 26.2 mi.



Results



Men



1. Joshua Randall (USA 9:21:08 S 1:03:10 T1 3:48 B 4:43:08 T2 3:52 R 3:27:12

2. Qi Dang (CHN) 9:48:06 S 55:11 T1 3:17 B 5:06:18 T2 3:51 R 3:39:31

3. Mats Allen (USA) 9:53:50 S 54:41 T1 3:35 B 5:05:48 T2 3:23 R 3:46:25



Haskins, West win The Nation’s Escape Triathlon

Sarah Haskins edged Erin Storie by 38 seconds and Jason West outran Brian Duffy by 1:25 in the Nation’s Capital.



The Nation’s Escape Triathlon

Washington, D.C.

September 10, 2017

S 1.5k / B 40k / R 10k



Results



Pro Women



1. Sarah Haskins (USA) 2:03:35

2, Erin Storie (USA) 2:04:13

3. Kristen Marchant (CAN) 2:05:25

4. Holly Benner (USA) 2:10:03

5. Laurel Wassner (USA) 2:11:16



Pro Men



1. Jason West (USA) 1:50:33

2. Brian Duffy (USA) 1:51:58

3. Garrick Loewen (CAN) 1:54:46

4. Matthew Wisthoff (USA) 1:55:30

5. Robbie Deckard (USA) 1:56:17



Paula Findlay ends long victory drought at Beijing International

Canadian Paula Findlay won her first race since 2013, topping the women's field at the Beijing International Triathlon. Findlay, who dominated the ITU World Championship Series with 3 straight wins in 2011 and 2 in a row in 2010, has fought a long battle to return to top form after a disappointing 52nd at the London Olympics. She showed flashes of promise with a 2nd and 4th at World Cups in 2014 and an 8th at WTS London in 2015. In 2016 her best performances were 10th places at World Cups in Tiszaujvaros and Montreal. This year she returned the WTS circuit on the Canadian swing, taking 15th of 30 finishers at Edmonton and a disappointing 21st at Montreal.



Beijing was a different story as she combined a women’s 2nd-best 19:45 swim and women’s–fastest 1:04:27 bike split and 42:58 on the long and challenging run to finish in 2:11:33 with a 3:05 margin of victory over Lauren Goss of the U.S.



Findlay expressed her joy with a Facebook post: “Winning races means so much more now than it ever used to, because it doesn't come easy (or often)! Very happy to grab the tape at @beijing_tri on one of the most epic courses I've ever raced on.”



Henri Schoeman of South Africa won the men’s elite title with a 1:54:14 time which topped Ryan Fisher of Australia by 25 seconds.



Beijing International Triathlon

Fengtoi, China

September 10, 2017

S 1.5k / B 40k / R 10k



Results



Women



1. Paula Findlay (CAN) 2:11:33 S 19:35 T1 3:42 B 1:04:27 T2 00:52 R 42:58

2. Lauren Goss (USA) 2:14:38 S 19:39 T1 3:42 B 1:07:17 T2 00:55 R 43:07

3. Mengying Zhong (CHN) 2:17:08 S 19:30 T1 3:45 B 1:09:1 T2 00:55 R 43:40

4. Jackie Thistleton (AUS) 2:17:53 S 21:41 T1 3:55 B 1:08:07 T2 00:47 R 43:26

5. Anneke Jenkins (NZL) 2:19:13 S 20:47 T1 4:08 B 1:09:02 T2 00:59 R 44:20



Men



1. Henri Schoeman (RSA) 1:54:14 S 17:35 T1 3:18 B 57:18 T2 00:41 R 35:22

2. Ryan Fisher (AUS) 1:54:39 S 18:25 T1 3:19 B 56:28 T2 00:47 R 35:43

3. Eric Lagerstrom (USA) 1:55:40 S 18:29 T1 3:20 B 56:46 T2 00:43 R 36:25

4. Ben Shaw (IRL) 1:57:30 S 18:18 T1 3:18 B 56:34 T2 00:44 R 38:39

5. Cameron Dye (USA) 1:58:56 S 18:26 T1 3:15 B 56:31 T2 00:45 R 40:01