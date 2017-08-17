Swim Bike Run
Zamora-Perez, Deckers win Embrunman

Timothy Carlson Thu Aug 17 2017

In the 34th edition of the brutally tough Embrunman Long Distance Triathlon, famed for its 10,684 feet of climbing on the 186k bike leg, Marcel Zamora-Perez of Spain took a record 6th victory and Tine Deckers of Belgium won her first.

Zamora-Perez posted a second-best 48:48 swim, a second-best 5:50:25 bike split, and closed with a third-quickest 3:00:24 marathon to finish in 9:43:13 with a 4:26 margin of victory over 2015 Embrunman winner Andrej Vistica of Croatia. Jaroslav Kovacic of Slovenia took 3rd, 5:25 behind the winner.

Zamora-Perez thus added a record sixth Embrunman win to his previous victories in in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014. Zamora-Perez’s 9:43:13 mark was the 8th fastest winning time in Embrunman history, falling 9:03 behind Hervé Faure’s 9:34:10 mark set in 2011.

Deckers posted a women’s 2nd-best 55:02 swim, women’s 2nd-best 6:31:32 bike split, and women’s 3rd-fastest 3:20:28 marathon to finish in 10:51:14 with a 3:22 margin of victory over 2016 Embrunman winner Carrie Lester of Australia. Decker’s bike split – 6:50 better than Lester – made the difference.

Deckers’ winning time was the second-best in Embrunman history – 4:48 behind Lester’s 10:46:26 mark set last year.

Embrunman
Embrun Haute Alpes, France
August 15, 2017
S 3.8k / B 186k / R 42.195k

Results

Men

1. Marcel Zamora-Perez (ESP ) 9:43:13 S 48:48 B 5:50:25 R 3:00:24
2. Andrej Vistica (CRO) 9:47:39 S 53:18 B 5:54:17 R 2:56:14
3. Jaroslav Kovacic (SLO) 9:48:38 S 48:05 B 6:00:37 R 2:56:33
4. Timothy Van Houtem (BEL) 9:50:22 S 54:41 B 5:50:00 R 3:00:27
5. Victor Del Corral Morales (ESP) 9:55:16 S 53:09 B 5:52:07 R 3:06:33

Women

1. Tine Deckers (BEL) 10:51:14 S 55:02 B 6:31:32 R 3:20:28
2. Carrie Lester (AUS) 10:54:36 S 53:34 B 6:38:22 R 3:18:57
3. Charlotte Morel (FRA) 11:04:19 S 49:36 B 6:30:32 R 3:39:59
4. Lisa Roberts (USA) 1:11:33 S 1:02:52 B 6:55:38 R 3:07:51
5. Melissa Lapp (FRA 12:41:44 S 1:03:34 B 7:28:17 R 4:02:11

