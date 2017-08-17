Zamora-Perez, Deckers win Embrunman

In the 34th edition of the brutally tough Embrunman Long Distance Triathlon, famed for its 10,684 feet of climbing on the 186k bike leg, Marcel Zamora-Perez of Spain took a record 6th victory and Tine Deckers of Belgium won her first.

Zamora-Perez posted a second-best 48:48 swim, a second-best 5:50:25 bike split, and closed with a third-quickest 3:00:24 marathon to finish in 9:43:13 with a 4:26 margin of victory over 2015 Embrunman winner Andrej Vistica of Croatia. Jaroslav Kovacic of Slovenia took 3rd, 5:25 behind the winner.



Zamora-Perez thus added a record sixth Embrunman win to his previous victories in in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014. Zamora-Perez’s 9:43:13 mark was the 8th fastest winning time in Embrunman history, falling 9:03 behind Hervé Faure’s 9:34:10 mark set in 2011.



Deckers posted a women’s 2nd-best 55:02 swim, women’s 2nd-best 6:31:32 bike split, and women’s 3rd-fastest 3:20:28 marathon to finish in 10:51:14 with a 3:22 margin of victory over 2016 Embrunman winner Carrie Lester of Australia. Decker’s bike split – 6:50 better than Lester – made the difference.



Deckers’ winning time was the second-best in Embrunman history – 4:48 behind Lester’s 10:46:26 mark set last year.

Embrunman

Embrun Haute Alpes, France

August 15, 2017

S 3.8k / B 186k / R 42.195k



Results



Men



1. Marcel Zamora-Perez (ESP ) 9:43:13 S 48:48 B 5:50:25 R 3:00:24

2. Andrej Vistica (CRO) 9:47:39 S 53:18 B 5:54:17 R 2:56:14

3. Jaroslav Kovacic (SLO) 9:48:38 S 48:05 B 6:00:37 R 2:56:33

4. Timothy Van Houtem (BEL) 9:50:22 S 54:41 B 5:50:00 R 3:00:27

5. Victor Del Corral Morales (ESP) 9:55:16 S 53:09 B 5:52:07 R 3:06:33



Women



1. Tine Deckers (BEL) 10:51:14 S 55:02 B 6:31:32 R 3:20:28

2. Carrie Lester (AUS) 10:54:36 S 53:34 B 6:38:22 R 3:18:57

3. Charlotte Morel (FRA) 11:04:19 S 49:36 B 6:30:32 R 3:39:59

4. Lisa Roberts (USA) 1:11:33 S 1:02:52 B 6:55:38 R 3:07:51

5. Melissa Lapp (FRA 12:41:44 S 1:03:34 B 7:28:17 R 4:02:11

