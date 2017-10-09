Meet the Reaper

British triathlete Harry Wiltshire will be racing this Brit made Reap bike in Kona and we were able to have a closer look as he and his machine are getting ready for the big show. He will be fast in the water and very likely among the first men on the bike, so viewers around the world will see this brand new Reap in action as the race is covered live globally. The bike is actually not yet commercially available, but you can pre-order one via the reapbikes.com website. Word also has it that unlike the Dimond this Reap is apparently a one-piece frame.

Harry Wiltshire is 181 cm tall and his Reap is a size medium. The bike features mostly Shimano Di2 components, a Fizik Tritone saddle and Zipp wheels.

Harry Wiltshire has been supported by the Huub wetsuit brand for a very long time.

The Shimano Pro extensions are fully extended but before race day a XLab BTA bottle will be added here.

It appears that the seat post can be fore and aft adjusted with a variety of wedges.

Harry Wiltshire has an oversized pulley Jetstream system from Tripeak attached to his Dura-Ace Di2 rear derailleur. The BB is also ceramic but comes from Velotec.

54/44 Rotor Q-Rings on the Verve cycling Infocranks. The Continental tires seen here will be replace with new 25mm Continental GP 4000s ones before the race and regular tubes.

The rear brakes are hidden under the BB and the front brakes are hidden by a magnetic cover.

The Di2 battery and junction box are hidden above the BB and have a magnetic cover.

The Verve Infocranks of Harry Wiltshire are 172.5 in length.

All pics except image 8 are © Richard Melik