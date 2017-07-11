The Orange Crush of Timo Bracht

Timo Bracht closed out his professional triathlon career with a 4th place finish at DATEV Challenge Roth and here is a closer look at his "Orange Crush" Quintana Roo PRsix race bike with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 components, ENVE wheels, Rotor cranks, a Cobb Gen 2 saddle, CeramicSpeed goodies and ...

Timo Bracht is 1.82 meters tall, weighs 70kg and rides this distinctive orange 56cm Quintana Roo PRsix.

The fast German added TriRig Omega X brakes to his bike, and for the race he swapped out the regular cages for aero ones.

The Syntace front end is not very common in North America but it works well for Timo Bracht. He rides Syntace C3 extensions and Syntace Stratos base bars with Drag 2 Zero arm cups. For the race he added a BTA bottle.

A look at the Syntace front end from slightly below.

Timo Bracht rides Rotor Flow QRings with 53/42 rings and a 11-23 Shimano Dura-Ace cassette. The chain is a CeramicSpeed UFO and the pedals Exustar.

The ENVE SES 8.9 wheels are completed with Continental GrandPrix TT tires. In addition to the CeramicSpeed OSP system Bracht also has CeramicSpeed bearings.

The helmet he raced with is a UVEX race 8.