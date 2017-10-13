The red Roo of Matt Hanson

American Matt Hanson is ready for the upcoming IRONMAN World Championships in Kona and we looked closer at his bright red Quintana Roo PRsix with a SRAM Red eTap group, Zipp 808 NSW wheels and other fine details. Will Hanson be close enough on Saturday in T2 after riding this red rocket to strike with his lethal run?

The Quintana Roo PRsix of Matt Hanson still has training tires mounted but it is otherwise primed and loaded for a big day in Kona.

Up close with the Zipp Vuka Aero cockpit and the Zipp Vuka Alumina Evo 110 extensions. A TorHans AeroZ bottle is mounted on top of the extensions.

Here is a slightly different angle of that cockpit.

Hanson rides with SRAM Red eTap Clics on the extensions, and also has eTap Blips on his Vuka Aero base bar.

Will he be the next American to stand on the very top of the podium in Kona?

An XLab Gorilla cage is mounted below his ISM Adamo Podium saddle. A spare tube and tools are likely in that storage box behind, and hopefully won't be needed.

The view of that ISM Adamo Podium from above.

Hanson rides 170mm cranks and uses a Quarq power meter and 55-42 SRAM Red rings

The pedals are Xpresso 15 with CeramicSpeed bearings.

The SRAM Red eTap rear derailleur will be put to task on Saturday.

A direct mount Shimano Ultegra brake is handling the stopping in the rear, hidden below the BB.

For race day Matt Hanson will be mounting Continental 22mm GP Force and 24mm GP Attack tires on his Zipp 808 NSW wheels.

With SRAM now showing their new hydraulic disc brakes and QR offering the PRsix frames with disc brakes, maybe Kona will be the last big ride for this red PRsix of Hanson.