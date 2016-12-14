The Ridley Dean FAST of Igor Amorelli

Brazilian Igor Amorelli did not have the Kona day he desired, but then again not many pros can say that about their day. Here now is a look at the Shimano equipped Ridley Dean FAST of this Red Bull athlete, with his 1.81 meter height and 70 kg weight.

The Ridley Dean FAST of Igor Amorelly looks low and long.

Ridley calls this split fork design "F-split technology" and it features an integrated and hidden center pull fork.

It is very obvious that the Dean FAST was designed for Pro road teams and not for triathletes. But Amorelli has made it work for him.

If Pros can still have the Kona number on their bike from the previous year, so can you.

Amorelli rides 172.5mm Rotor 3Dplus cranks with nonQ Rotor rings and Garmin Vector pedals. Plus he has various CeramicSpeed goodies including the UFO chain and the OSPS pulley system.

ENVE SES 8.9 wheels with 23mm Continental Grand Prix 4000S II tires.

Amorelli rides Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 components.

Amorelli on course in Kona.

All pics Herbert Krabel / slowtwitch.com