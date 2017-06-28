The Scott Plasma of Swedish TT champion Lisa Norden

Lisa Norden recently won the Swedish National TT Championships aboard a 52 cm Scott Plasma Premium and we have detailed pics and the TrainingPeaks file from this professional triathlete who has stepped outside the box.



For a long time now triathletes have been intrigued by the question how well a triathlete known for his or her bike prowess would do when competing with Pro Tour level roadies, and this topic usually creates a heated debate. This year two female pro triathletes grabbed the top 2 spots at the Swedish National TT champions and that leaves little to argue. Lisa Norden grabbed the impressive win and Asa Lundstrom earned the runner-up spot.



Norden had to modify the setup of her Scott Plasma Premium slightly to comply with UCI rules. Norden had to move her Specialized Sitero saddle back 1.5 com, and had to remove the bento box and front hydration system, and that meant finding a new spot for her SRAM Blip Box.



"I did a 3D scan the week before the race (with STAC/Andrew Buckrell) and with the current setup, me wearing a BioRaces TT suit and the Scott Split helmet, which measured me to a CdA of 0,19." said Norden to slowtwitch.



We now however look closer at her bike.

Norden's Scott Plasma Premium looks very clean thanks in part to the SRAM Red Etap wireless shifting.

This is exactly as Norden had raced her bike in Burseryd, Sweden. When she races triathlons the bike looks slightly different.

The view from above shows the Profile Design aero bars, Garmin computer and the Specialized Sitero saddle. "The saddle I kept from my previous bike as my butt agreed with it very much," said Norden.





Norden rides with power and uses a Quarq power meter with 53/39 chainrings up front and a 11/26 cassette. "I bought a Quarq, which I pretty much base all my training of. I share the files and data with my coach Arild Tveiten (Norwegian head coach) through TrainingPeaks," said Norden.

A ZIPP disc in the back with a ZIPP 808 up front was chosen for the TT nationals. According to Norden she usually trains on 60mm Tune Schwarzbrenner wheels.

Where is the bento box and front hydration system?

Ready for action. This bike looks fast standing still.

Lisa Norden wants to get a start at the TT World Championships in Bergen. "That would be incredibly awesome to have raced a World Champs in two different sports," added Norden.

Norden has reached out to the Swedish Cycling Federation to learn what the criteria is to race in the UCI World Championships as it is unclear to her. She hopes to hear back next week.

This surely looks like a Continental tire on that ZIPP rear disc. But where is Norden? Is she in that bar just ahead to celebrate the win?

Here is a screenshot from the Lisa Norden TrainingPeaks workout from the Swedish TT Nats.

Norden however is still competing in triathlon, and has not switched to road. She raced 70.3 Mallorca (flat tire) earlier this year, a sprint ITU World Cup, and in the German Bundesliga. Her A race this year is WTS Stockholm where she will be on a different Scott we suspect.