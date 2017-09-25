In True color

Sarah True won IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta last weekend and I grabbed pics of her Specialized S-Works Shiv after her 4th place finish at the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships in Chattanooga. She and her husband Ben True kindly waited while I positioned the bike in a spot I had selected earlier, even though they could have simply marched on to their hotel to put their feet up or to grab a bite to eat. So thank you Sarah and Ben for being true professionals.

Sarah True raced this custom painted Specialized S-Works Shiv size S with Shimano Dura-Ace components in Chattanooga.

Here is that small S-Works Shiv after the work was done. The rear wheel was loaned to True by Alicia Kaye, as the number on the valve cover indicates. But True started the race in the morning as it is shown.

True races on Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 components and I also noticed that the bar tape could use some love and attention.

The BTA bottle was no longer in place when we saw the bike as it left transition.

Sarah True uses Pioneer electronics to capture all the data. Although the display was already switched off it is public that she rode 2:30:16 on that undulating course in Chattanooga.

The Shimano Dura-Ace cranks with the Pioneer power meter are 167.5mm long, and Sarah True rides on Shimano Dura-Ace pedals.

An ISM PN1.0 saddle with a bottle cage and CO2 cartridge behind it.

No doubt as to who owns this Shiv.

There was not much left in the FuelCell, but then again maybe not much in before either as this was "just" a Half.

The rear disc had a Specialized Turbo Cotton 700x26. That is a very fast tire.

Up front a Shimano Dura-Ace C-75 wheel with a Specialized Turbo 26mm tire.

Another look at the complete race bike of Sarah True with the rear wheel of Alicia Kaye.

All images © Herbert Krabel / slowtwitch.com