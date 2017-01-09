1x Set-Ups: Volume 2

This is the second of several looks at how users are configuring there 1x rigs. We write it 1x; it is pronounced “1-by.” There is one chain ring and no front shifter or derailleur.



Let’s start with Nick Lehecka’s bike. It’s a beauty. Nick got the 2014 Speed Concept 7.5 frame used from another Slowtwitcher. Calfee stripped it to the bare carbon and painted it thusly. Nick's Slowtwitch screen name is Milesthedog, hence the image on the frame. (We here at Slowtwitch are dog people, so we have a special affinity for Nick's bike.)

This is one of two bikes we'll feature in these galleries with absoluteBLACK (or Absoluteblack: I haven’t cracked the code yet on how this company uses case in its name) chain rings. These folks say they make a narrow-wide (they also call it wide-narrow) tooth profile specifically for 1x. The most typical use by Slowtwitchers is this company's direct-mount oval ring.



- SRAM S-900 crankset

- absoluteBLACK Aero Oval 50T narrow-wide 1x chain ring

- SRAM Force 22 WiFli rear derailleur with Jagwire linked housing

- SRAM PG-1170 11-32T cassette

- SRAM 1150 R2C 11-speed rear aero shifter mated to Zipp Vukashift extensions with integrated boss

- Tubular 55/80mm rims Tune Mig 45 straight pull front hub and Powertap GS rear hub

- Saddle: ISM Attack stripped down to shell; Nick added his own denser foam shaped to his liking, then covered with 3M carbon fiber DINOC flex wrap.



Below is a classy Frankenbike. It’s name is Artemis, and it belongs to Brett Lang. See anything strange about it? Can’t quite put your finger on it? It’s a Cervelo P3 with a P5-6 front end. How did that happen? I can think of several scenarios but, truly, I don’t know.



The drivetrain is stock except for the SRAM X-SYNC chain ring (to keep the chain on).

- Magura hydraulic RT6 brakes front and rear.

- 3T Aduro front set-up.

- Shimano shifters

- Ultegra 6800 RD Short Cage

- FSA Crank

- Shimano 5800 11-28 cassette

- Shimano 6800 chain

- SRAM X-SYNC 50t chain ring.



Brett has been building this a little at a time. He’s contemplating moving to a medium-cage Di2, or perhaps going over to the SRAM side. His investment to go 1x is minimal: $90 for the chain ring from JensenUSA; and about $60 for the larger cassette and a chain.



Below is the 1x belonging to Slowtwitch user BMANX. It’s a 2010 P2C obviously with custom tone-on-tone paint.

Note that the frame has been modified so that the shift cable enters behind the stem rather than into the down tube. This bike is currently under 15 pounds. If there ever was a muscle bike, this is it.



- SRAM Force RD

- SRAM T500 brake levers and rear shifter.

- Custom made front shifter replacement.

- TriRig Omega front and rear

- TriRig Sigma stem

- TriRig Alpha classic bars.

- FSA cranks with custom made Fibre-lyte spiderless chain ring 46t (50t custom on the way).

- ISIS OMNI RACER BB.

- SRAM XG-1090 11-28 10 speed rear cassette.

- Speedplay custom tuned pedals.

- EDGE/ENVE 45c wheels with C4 hubs.

- Bolt on skewers.

- Catalyst carbon wheel cover.

- Conti SS 23mm with latex tubes

- DASH Stage saddle.

- KMC X10SL chain