Changing Your Brake Pads. Presented By CeramicSpeed.

This is the fourth in an 8-part video series covering the fundamentals of bike maintenance developed by CeramicSpeed exclusively for Slowtwitch. In this video, Jeff Yingling, part of CeramicSpeed's Technical/R&D Support group, In this video, Jeff Yingling, part of CeramicSpeed's Technical/R&D Support group, goes over the difference between brake pads designed for aluminum rims and those designed for carbon rims. He discusses why you need to change pads when you change braking surfaces, typically when you are changing from training wheels to race wheels, and how to do so.

We will be presenting a new video in the series every Wednesday for the next eight weeks leading into the Ironman World Championship in Kona, HI. Get your bike in tip-top shape before the big day. And yes, there is one on proper disassembly, packing for travel, and reassembly.

CeramicSpeed is one of the world’s leading suppliers of ceramic bearings. They have more than 15 years’ experience in bearings applications and were the first to introduce ceramic bearings to the cycling industry. CeramicSpeed bearings are based directly on the technology developed as part of NASA’s space program in the 1990s. Today, CeramicSpeed produces hybrid bearings, using top grade Silicon Nitride ceramic balls, which surpass traditional steel bearings in every possible way. With continuous product development, ceramic ball technology has now entered everyday usage, both within industrial applications and cycling. All CeramicSpeed bearings are handmade in Denmark.



