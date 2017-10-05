Post-Travel Reassembly. Presented by CeramicSpeed

In this video, Jeff Yingling, part of CeramicSpeed's Technical/R&D Support group, goes over some of the more common post-travel assembly tips. As triathlon bikes become more integrated - and complicated and unique in the process, several of these may not apply to your particular bike. Likewise, with so many differences in travel options, we also didn't want to put together a "how to pack your bike" video that would only be applicable to users of a given case or who had a given bike. This video is really designed to address the fundamentals that almost anyone traveling with a bike should know and will have to address: putting your seatpost back in, reattaching pedals, tightening some of the bolts on the stem, etc. Jeff also covers the universally important topic of torque specifications, something critical when reassembling the bike after travel.



This is the seventh in an 8-part video series covering the fundamentals of bike maintenance developed by CeramicSpeed exclusively for Slowtwitch.

