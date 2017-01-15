There is a limit to what can teach when you are there and I am here. Further, the communication has mostly flowed in one direction. Best is when you’re in front of me. I can say, “Do this,” and then I see if you’re doing it correctly or not. How do we replicate this when we’re separated by distance?



Confirmed Slowtwitchers have seen reams of Reader Forum threads with the title, “Critique my fit”. I count 17 of them, just in 2016, and this forum has been around for better than 15 years. That’s a lot of people putting their bikes on trainers, videoing their positions, and posting them on the forum for feedback.

How come we don’t see “Critique my swim”? Critique my fit requires a camera taking a video while the rider is aboard his bike. That means either somebody else takes the video or the rider puts his camera on a tripod and then films himself. If you have an action cam – like a GoPro – those are made for mounts and tripods are made to support action cams. So…?



I don’t know the answer to why we have relatively few Critique my swim videos when we have so many Critique my fit videos, but, this is really where we are at this point in the Guppy Challenge. This is Week-7 of the 10-week series of workouts and you’ve got most of what I can give you until I see or read the response to what I’m giving you, which ideally includes both your written response as well as a video of your swimming.

What would a video include? The gold standard would be above-water from the front, from the back, and from the side, and then below the surface, same 3 views. But I’ll take what I can get. I’d like you swimming freestyle. If you also want to show what you look like performing drills, that’s a bonus: 1-arm pulls, kicking, swimming with banded ankles, whatever drills you’re doing.



Here’s a link to the thread on the Reader Forum just for this feedback.

Guppy Challenge, Week-7, Workout-1



Warm-up:

=> 2x50yd, 2x100yd, 2x150yd

Style set:

=> 6x100yd: Your choice: swimming with banded ankles, with or without snorkel. Or, 1-arm pulls, as previously described. Or 3 of each. Flip turn or don’t, but these are done easy-to-moderate. Not hard!

Kick set:

=> 6x50yd, with or without zoomers, but the last 2 should be without zoomers.

Main set:

GUPPIES => 12x100yd, on your interval (5sec to 10sec rest between each)

TARPONS => 16x200yd, on your interval

TUNAS => 20x200yd, on your interval

Warm-down:

=> 100yd, easy, alternate freestyle and stroke.



Total Guppy yards this workout: 2800



—



Guppy Challenge, Week-7, Workout-2



Warm-up:

=> 6x50yd

Style set:

=> 10x50yd: first 25 as slow as you can, semi-catch-up. Catch-up is when you don’t start your pull until the other hand has caught up, and both hands are touching. Semi-catch-up, when your recovering hand reaches the elbow of the extended hand you can start your pull. Second 25 is regular swim

Kick set:

=> 6x50yd, with or without zoomers, but the last 2 should be without zoomers.

Main set: repeat through the following sequence twice (or more if you're above Guppy):

GUPPIES => 1000yd, for time. See how much progress you’ve made since the last time you did this.

TARPONS => 1500yd for time.

TUNAS => 2000yd for time.

Warm-down:

=> 200yd, easy, alternate freestyle and stroke.



Total Guppy yards this workout: 2300



—



Guppy Challenge, Week-7, Workout-3



Warm-up:

=> 6x50yd freestyle, easy, slow, establish a leave interval that gives you 10sec rest between each 50.

=> 4x100yd: Your choice: swimming with banded ankles, with or without snorkel. Or, 1-arm pulls, as previously described. Or 3 of each. Flip turn or don’t, but these are done easy-to-moderate. Not hard!

Kick set:

=> 6x50yd, with or without zoomers, but the last 2 should be without zoomers.

Main set: I like to do 250s. 250s and 150s. There’s an arcane mathematical symmetry to these which I won’t go into. Calculate your leave interval for these.

GUPPIES => 6x250yd

TARPONS => 8x250yd

TUNAS => 10x250yd

Warm-down:

=> 100yd, easy, alternate freestyle and “stroke”.



Total Guppy yards this workout: 2600



—



Guppy Challenge, Week-7 Workout-4 Extra Credit!



Warm-up:

=> 6x50yd freestyle, easy, slow, establish a leave interval that gives you 10sec rest between each 50.

Style set:

=> 10x50yd w/Banded Ankles: Concentrate on what your arms are doing:

Main set:

GUPPIES => 6x150yd, on your interval

TARPONS => 9x150yd, on your interval

TUNAS => 12x150yd, on your interval

2nd Style set:

=> 8x50yd: 2-beat kick first 25, natural kick pattern back.

Kick set:

=> 4x50yd, don’t kick hard, relax, just make your way across the pool, rest 5sec or 10sec, go again.

Warm-down:

=> 200yd, easy freestyle



Total Guppy yards this workout: 2500



—



Guppy Challenge, Week-7, Workout-5 Double Extra Credit!



Warm-up:

=> 5x100yd, first 50 1-arm pull, second 50 freestyle

=> 6x100yd: Your choice: swimming with banded ankles, with or without snorkel. Or, 1-arm pulls, as previously described. Or 3 of each. Flip turn or don’t, but these are done easy-to-moderate. Not hard!

Kick set:

=> 6x50yd, with or without zoomers, but the last 2 should be without zoomers.

Main set: let’s have us a 50s party:

GUPPIES => 30x50yd swim

TARPONS => 40x50yd swim

TUNAS => 50x50yd swim

Warm-down:

=> 100yd, easy, alternate freestyle and “stroke”.



Total Guppy yards this workout: 3000





Total weekly GUPPY yardage



If you do the first 3 workouts: 7700yd

These plus the 4th workout: 10,200yd

All 5 workouts: 13,200yd