Brownlee Brothers Show Off Their Lighter Side

Brownlee Brothers Show Off Their Lighter Side

Slowtwitch Fri Feb 03 2017

Swim apparel and wetsuit manufacturer, HUUB, came up with a clever way to integrate their star athlete ambassadors, including Olympic gold and silver medalists Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, with an adventurous challenge over a type of terrain we are not accustomed to seeing them race over. A water park!

In part one, athletes choose one product from HUUB's line and race one another down a water slide.



In part two, athletes are presented a new challenge, a race against one another in the lazy river.



The question still remains where might we see the Brownlee Brothers on the race course this upcoming season?

