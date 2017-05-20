Aernouts, Charles win Lanzarote

Bart Aernouts of Belgium and Lucy Charles of Great Britain shut down their opposition at the 26th edition of the always hot, hard and epically challenging Ironman Lanzarote.

Aernouts, a duathlon champion, posted a decent 50:34 swim, then issued a race-best 4:48:23 bike that was a testament to Lanzarote’s brutal challenge, and finished off the day with a 2nd-fastest 2:48:29 marathon that brought him to the finish in 8:34:13 with a 9:10 margin of victory over Alessandro Degasperi of Italy and 14:49 over defending champion Jesse Thomas of the U.S.

Charles, who finished 3rd at this race last year with a time 35 minutes slower, put the women’s race out of reach early with a 47:30 swim that was faster than the first five men. She then turned on the jets with a by-far women’s best bike split of 5:23:30 that gave her a 17-minutes lead at T2. Charles closed the deal with a 3rd-best 3:18:35 run that brought her to the finish in 9:35:40, 35 minutes slower than her 3rd place time last year. Still, it was enough for the victory and gave her an 8:49 margin of victory over countrywoman Corrine Abraham and 14:42 over Lucy Charles – making a 1-2-3 sweep for the British women.

Ironman Lanzarote

Punta Del Carmen, Canarias Islands, Spain

May 20, 2017

S 2.4 mi. / B 112 mi. / R 26.2 mi.



Results



Men



1. Bart Aernouts (BEL) 8:34:13

2. Alessandro Degasperi (ITA) 8:43:23

3. Jesse Thomas (USA) 8:49:02

4. Peru Afaro (ESP) 8:52:10

5. Romain Guillaume (FRA) 8:57:01

6. Samuel Huerzeler (SUI) 8:59:07

7. Timothy Van Houten (BEL) 9:01:13

8. Cedric Lassonde (FRA) 9:14:50

9. Guillaume Lecallier (FRA) 9:15:46

10. Trevor Delsaut (FRA) 9:15:17



Women



1. Lucy Charles (GBR) 9:35:40

2. Corinne Abraham (GBR) 9:44:29

3. Lucy Gossage (GBR) 9:50:22

4. Jeanne Collonge (FRA) 10:04:46

5. Saleta Castro (ESP) 10:11:45

