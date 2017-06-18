Swim Bike Run
Slowtwitch.com
Slowtwitch.com
Search menu
Home > Articles > News > Belgians rule Luxembourg 70.3

Local Listings

Belgians rule Luxembourg 70.3

Timothy Carlson Sun Jun 18 2017

Alexandra Tondeur and Kenneth Vandendriessche secured their victories with race-best and women’s best runs at Ironman 70.3 Luxembourg.

Women

Slideshow

Tondeur made up for a 3:17 deficit after the swim with a women’s 3rd-best bike split and a dominating run for a come-from-behind, 1:38 margin of victory over Susie Cheetham of Great Britain.

Tondeur was 5th out of the water and 3:17 behind swim leader Katja Konschak of Germany and 55 seconds behind Cheetham. Tondeur surrendered another 2:22 to Cheetham’s women's best 2:27:18 bike split. With Cheetham losing time in transitions, Tondeur began the run with a 2:33 deficit to the Englishwoman.

After grinding back her deficit kilometer by kilometer, Tondeur came within 17 seconds of Cheetham at kilometer 16 while Katja Konschak was 2:48 behind in 3rd place. With 2.5 kilometers to go, Tondeur made the pass and had a 50 seconds lead on Cheetham. After a women's-best 1:22:37 run, Tondeur finished in 4:22:44 with a 1:38 margin of victory over Cheetham (1:27:22 run) and 2:46 over Konschak (1:23:10 run).

Men

Kenneth Vandendriessche recovered from a 4:06 deficit after the swim with a race-best 2:04:03 bike split that reduced his deficit to 3:38 from swim-bike leader Lukasz Wojt of Germany. After 8 kilometers of the run leg, Vandendriessche passed Wojt and finished off his day with a race-best 1:14:36 run that brought him to the finish in 3:50:29 with a 44 seconds margin of victory over Bas Diederen of the Netherlands and 2:09 over 3rd-place Tim Brydenbach of Belgium.

Ironman 70.3 Luxembourg
Region Moselle, Luxembourg
June 18, 2017
S 1.2 mi. / B 56 mi. / R 13.1 mi.

Results

Women

1. Alexandra Tondeur (BEL) 4:22:44
2. Susie Cheetham (GBR) 4:24:22
3. Katja Konschak (GER) 4:25:30
4. Corinne Abraham (GBR) 4:31:24
5. Rahel Bellinga (NED) 4:41:25

Men

1. Kenneth Vandendriessche (BEL) 3:50:29
2. Bas Diederen (NED) 3:51:13
3. Tim Brydenbach (BEL) 3:52:38
4. Evert Scheltinga (NED) 3:52:46
5. Robin Moussel (FRA) 3:53:34
9. Marino Vanhoenacker (BEL) 3:54:41

Related Articles

Stein, Schmitt take Luxembourg

Sun Jun 19 2016

Kueng, Gajer top Luxembourg

Sat Jun 20 2015

Vanhoenacker back on form

Sat Jun 21 2014

17116 Bob's Gap Rd, Valyermo, CA 93563-0056
661.944.5239
slowman-AT-slowtwitch-DOT-com

Advertise with us

@1999-2016 Slowtwitch, Inc., and Slowtwitch.com
Reproduction of material from any Slowtwitch.com page
without written permission is strictly prohibited.