Swim Bike Run
Slowtwitch.com
Slowtwitch.com
Search menu
Home > Articles > News > Brent McMahon runaway winner at Placid

Local Listings

Brent McMahon runaway winner at Placid

Timothy Carlson Sun Jul 23 2017

Canadian Brent McMahon ran away from the field at Ironman Lake Placid, topping two-time Lake Placid winner Andy Potts by 23:42 and 3rd place Justin Daerr by 31:36.

In an Ironman for male pros only, McMahon won the $8,000 top prize from a $40,000 purse.

Slideshow

McMahon began his day with a 5th place 50:12 swim that was 12 seconds behind swim leader James Capparell, 7 seconds behind TJ Tollakson and 2 seconds behind Potts. After 100 miles of the bike leg, McMahon took over the lead from Tollakson. McMahon then hit T2 after a race-best 4:35:25 bike split which gave him a 1:06 lead on Tollakson and 1:42 on Potts.

McMahon took off like a streak and by mile 3 of the run had a 4 minutes lead on Potts and 5 minutes on Tollakson. Halfway through the marathon, McMahon had a 6:54 lead on Potts and a 26:14 lead on Justin Daerr as Tollakson fell out of the top 10.

After 20 miles, Potts was 14 minutes off the pace and falling. After a race-best 2:43:40 run, McMahon finished in 8:13:53 with his remaining rivals a virtual time zone behind.

McMahon’s stated goal was to cinch a Kona qualifying spot, which he did handily. After two Olympic appearances, a Pan Am Games silver and bronze, and four sub-8 hour Ironman performances highlighted by his 7:46:10 at the 2016 Ironman Brazil, McMahon’s prime goal is to finally perform to his ability on the Big Island.

Ironman Lake Placid
Lake Placid, New York
July 23, 2017
S 2.4 mi. / B 112 mi. / R 26.2 mi.

Results

Pro Men

1. Brent McMahon (CAN) 8:13:53
2. Andy Potts (USA) 8:37:46
3. Justin Daerr (USA) 8:45:40
4. Gregory Close (USA) 8:57:09
5. Lucas Pozzetta (USA) 9:02:55
6. Paul Ambrose (AUS) 9:05:54
7. Daniel Clarke (CAN) 9:07:54
8. Colin Laughery (USA) 9:09:34
9. Chad Holderbaum (USA) 9:12:55
10. James Capparell (USA) 9:16:31

Related Articles

McMahon, Lyles dominate Brazil

Sun May 29 2016

Pro changes at selected Ironmans

Mon Jul 27 2015

The Weekend Box Jul 28 2013

Sun Jul 28 2013

Our Partners

17116 Bob's Gap Rd, Valyermo, CA 93563-0056
661.944.5239
slowman-AT-slowtwitch-DOT-com

Advertise with us

@1999-2016 Slowtwitch, Inc., and Slowtwitch.com
Reproduction of material from any Slowtwitch.com page
without written permission is strictly prohibited.