Brown, Gonzalez win Sarasota sprint

Joanna Brown of Canada made up a 23 seconds deficit on the swim with race-best bike and run splits to top two U.S. competitors - Sarah True by 22 seconds and Taylor Knibb by 31 seconds - at the Sarasota CAMTRI sprint triathlon.



In the men’s race, Rodrigo Gonzalez of Mexico followed a similar path to victory, emerging from a 9th-best swim and 19 seconds deficit with a strong bike split before edging U.S. competitor Eli Hemming by 2 seconds after a fierce duel on the run.



Women

Vittoria Lopes of Brazil led the 750 meter swim in 9:53, which gave her a 3 seconds lead on Erin Dolan of the U.S., 4 seconds on Emy Legault of Canada, 7, 10 and 16 seconds on U.S. competitors True, Taylor Knibb and Taylor Spivey, 23 seconds on Brown and 25 seconds on Dominika Jamnicky of Canada.



On the 20km bike leg, Brown and Jamnicky worked together to post race-best 27:25 and 27:26 race splits that brought them up to the lead pack that included True, Knibb, Spivey and Lopes.



Once on the run, Brown turned on the jets and left all rivals behind with a by-far women's-best 17:05 5k run which brought her to the line in 55:36 with a 22 seconds margin on True (17:29 run) and 31 seconds on Knibb (17:39 run). Taylor Spivey ran 17:44 to take 4th place, 6 seconds behind Knibb and 27 seconds ahead of Jamnicky, who fell to 5th with an 18:08 run. Claire Michel of Belgium made up for a 28:21 swim with a women’s second-fastest 17:24 run to take 6th.



The win was a stellar addition to Brown’s résumé, which includes a 2nd place at the 2015 Canadian Nationals, a 4th at the 2013 Edmonton World Cup, a 4th at the 2014 Sarasota CAMTRI and 17th at 2016 WTS Edmonton.



Men

Alec Wilimovsky of the U.S. took a big lead on the swim with a 9:15 split that gave him a 19 seconds lead on 9th place Rodriguez and 21 seconds on 11th place Hemming.



Hemming’s 2nd-fastest 25:38 bike split and Gonzalez’s 4th-quickest 25:42 ride brought them into the midst of a 17-man pack at T2 that also included Matthew Sharpe and John Rasmussen of Canada and Jason West of the U.S.



Halfway through the 5k run, Gonzalez and Hemming led a pack of five that also included Sharpe, West and Rasmussen. Coming to the wire, Gonzalez had a little more in the tank and his race-best 15:10 split brought him to the finish in 31:10 with a 2 seconds margin on Hemming (15:14 run), 4 seconds on Sharpe (15:17 run), 18 seconds on Rasmussen (15:32 run), and 27 seconds on West (15:16 run).



The win was Gonzalez’s 7th notable career victory which also includes a win at the 2016 Chengdu World Cup and victories at 2015 CAMTRI American Cups at Mazatlan and Habana, 2013 Vila Velha PATCO Pan American Championship, 2013 Ixtapa ITU Pan American Cup and the 2008 Mazatlan PATCO Triathlon Pan American Championship.

Sarasota CAMTRI Sprint Triathlon

Sarasota, Florida

March 11, 2017

S 750m / B 20k / R 5k



Results



Elite Women



1. Joanna Brown (CAN) 55:36

2. Sarah True (USA) 55:58

3. Taylor Knibb (USA) 56:07

4. Taylor Spivey (USA) 56:13

5. Dominika Jamnicky (CAN) 56:40

6. Claire Michel (BEL) 56:47

7. Vittoria Lopes (BRA) 57:50

8. Erin Dolan (USA) 58:03

9. Erin Storie (USA) 58:12

10. Elisabeth Boutin (CAN) 58:14

11. Erika Ackerlund (USA) 58:23

15. Alissa Doehla (USA) 59:24

16. Sarah Alexander (USA) 59:43

17. Megan Foley (USA) 59:49

19. Katie Gorczyca (USA) 1:00:15

21. Brittany Warly (USA) 1:02:23

DNF Monica Adler (USA) Chelsea Sodaro (USA)



Elite men



1. Rodrigo Gonzalez (MEX) 51:10

2. Eli Hemming (USA) 51:12

3. Matthew Sharpe (CAN) 51:14

4. John Rasmussen (CAN) 51:28

5. Jason West (USA) 51:37

6. Alexis Lepage (CAN) 51:53

7. Danilo Pimental (BRA) 52:00

8. Austin Hindman (USA) 52:04

9. Seth Rider (USA) 52:04

10. Matthew Wright (BAR) 52:11

15. Eric Lagerstrom (USA) 52:30

16. Alec Wilimovsky (USA) 52:57

17. Colin Chartier (USA) 52:58

19. Walter Schafer (USA) 53:21

21. Nicholas Sterghos (USA) 53:37

24. Michael Arishita (USA) 54:11

29. Andrew Roos (USA) 54:58

30. Adam Sopko (USA) 55:14

34. Tucker Wetmore (USA) 56:17

35. Elliot Bach (USA) 56:24

37. Ryan Bailey (USA) 58:47

DNF Robbie Deckard (USA) Mick Vandermolen (USA)

LAP Hunter Lussi (USA)