David McNamee, Sarah Lewis win Dublin 70.3

David McNamee, Sarah Lewis win Dublin 70.3

Timothy Carlson Sun Aug 20 2017

David McNamee and Sarah Lewis of Great Britain topped the fields at Ironman 70.3 Dublin.

McNamee overcame a 4:44 deficit to Romain Guillaume of France after the bike leg with a race-best 1:11:42 half marathon. Passing his rival with 2 kilometers to go, McNamee finished in 3:48:14 with a 29 seconds margin of victory over Guillaume and 7:52 over 3rd place finisher Sean Donnelly of Germany.

Ironman.com photograph

McNamee’s win comes after a 3rd at Ironman South Africa this year, 3rd at 2016 Ironman Lanzarote, 1st at 2015 Ironman UK, and 11th at Kona in 2015.

Sarah Lewis overcame a 29 seconds deficit to fellow Brit Susie Cheetham after the bike leg with a women's-best 1:24:34 run to finish in 4:23:11, with a 3:15 margin of victory over Cheetham and 11:32 over 3rd place finisher Amanda Wilson of Australia.

Lewis’s victory comes after a 6th place at the Ironman European Championship this year and a 3rd at Ironman 70.3 Dublin last year.

Men

Elliot Smales of Great Britain led the men's swim in 24:12 which gave him a 1 second advantage on McNamee, 3 seconds on Sean Donnelly of Germany, 6 seconds on Romain Guillaume of France, 9 seconds on Fraser Cartmell of Great Britain, and 1:41 over Eneko Llanos of Spain in 9th position.

By 29km of the bike leg, Guillaume surged to the front and took a 26 seconds lead on Donnelly and McNamee, 3:49 on Brian McCrystal of Ireland, 4:09 on Smales, and 4:11 on Cartmell. By 76 kilometers, Guillaume stretched his lead to 3:51 on McNamee, 3:53 on Donnelly and 4:34 on McCrystal. At T2, Guillaume had a 4:42 lead on a closely packed trio including Donnelly, McNamee and McCrystal, while Smales, Robbie Wade, Cartmell and Llanos lagged 12:40 arrears.

After 9km of the run, McNamee sliced his deficit to 2 minutes behind Guillaume. By 13km, McNamee lurked 80 seconds back. At the 18th kilometer, McNamee dispatched Guillaume. After a race-best 1:11:42 run, McNamee finished in 3:48:14. Closing with a 1:16:34 half marathon, Guillaume took the runner-up position, 29 seconds behind the winner. Donnelly took 3rd, 7:52 behind the winner. McCrystal took 4th, 2:37 behind Donnelly. After a second-fastest 1:14:32 run, Smales took 5th, 31 seconds behind McCrystal.

Women

After a one lap swim in Scotsman’s Bay, Catherine Jameson of Great Britain posted a 27:00 split which gave her a 1:30 lead on Cheetham, 1:32 on Lewis, 2:44 on Magda Nieuwoudt of South Africa, 3:52 in Emma Deary of Great Britain, and 3:53 on Amanda Wilson of Australia.

After 54.6km, Cheetham, the Dublin 70.3 defending champion, had a solid 1:39 lead on Lewis and Jameson. At T2, Cheetham led by 29 seconds on fast-closing Lewis, 1:29 on Jameson, 7:11 on Aine Donegan of Ireland, and 7:56 on Amanda Wilson of Australia.

Within 6 kilometers of the run, Lewis closed the gap to Cheetham to 5 seconds while Jameson held 3rd, 6:55 back. By 16km, Lewis led Cheetham by 2:38, Amanda Wilson by 10:26, Aine Donegan by 11:05, and Emma Deary by 13:26.

After a women’s-fastest 1:24:34 half marathon, Lewis finished in 4:23:11 with a 3:15 margin of victory on Cheetham (1:28:30 run) and 11:32 on Amanda Wilson (1:28:42 run).

Ironman 70.3 Dublin
Dublin, Ireland
August 20, 2017
S 1.2 mi. / B 56 mi. / R 13.1 mi.

Results

Men

1. David McNamee (GBR) 3:48:14 S 24:15 B 2:33:54 R 1:11:42
2. Romain Guillaume (FRA) 3:48:43 S 24:19 B 2:29:09 R 1:16:34
3. Sean Donnelly (GER) 3:56:06 S 24:17 B 2:33:52 R 1:19:17
4. Brian McCrystal (IRL) 3:58:43 S 27:35 B 2:33:55 R 1:21:49
5. Elliot Smales (GBR) 3:59:14 S 24:13 B 2:15:25 R 1:14:32

Women

1. Sarah Lewis (GBR) 4:23:11 S 28:33 B 2:55:12 R 1:24:34
2. Susie Cheetham (GBR) 4:26:26 S 28:31 B 2:54:42 R 1:28:30
3. Amanda Wilson (AUS) 4:34:43 S 30:54 B 3:02:39 R 1:28:42
4. Aine Donegan (IRL) 4:36:22 S 32:57 B 3:01:53 R 1:31:09
5. Emma Deary (GBR) 4:36:39 S 30:53 B 3:06:26 R 1:27:26

