Garmin Engineers Were Victims In Kansas Shooting

The shocking shooting on late Wednesday (Feb. 22) night of two Indian-born immigrants, one of whom was killed, and a Good Samaritan who attempted to intervene has sent shockwaves around the globe. Garmin today announced that the two men who were targeted were both engineers who worked at their Olathe, KS headquarters.



Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed by by Adam W. Purinton, who was charged Thursday with pre-meditated murder in the first degree and two counts of attempted murder in the first degree. Alok Madasani, who also works for Garmin, was injured along with Ian Grillot, a Good Samaritan who attempted to come to the aid of one of the men once the shooting began.



According to the Reuters, "At least one bystander told the Kansas City Star the gunman shouted 'get out of my country' before shooting the Indian victims." The Kansas City Star also reported that, "Witnesses said Purinton was drinking and spouting racial slurs at Kuchibhotla and Madasani. At one point, Purinton is thought to have been kicked out of the bar before coming back and shooting."



Garmin, an important and beloved member of the multisport community, issued the following statement on Facebook:



"We're devastated by the senseless tragedy that took the life of one of our associates and friends, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, and injured another, Alok Madasani. Our thoughts are also with Ian Grillot, deemed the 'Good Samaritan' for his heroic efforts that fatal evening. Srinivas was a valued member of our engineering team and will be greatly missed. We are working closely with Srinivas's and Alok's families and appreciate the outpouring of support for them. As we grieve this tragedy as a community, our thoughts and prayers are with all involved."



According to Garmin's Stephanie Schultz, part of their media relations team, there are GoFundMe pages set up for both Garmin employees where people can make donations:



Combined relief fund for both Mr. Kuchibhotla and Mr. Madasani.



Dedicated fund for the family of Mr. Kuchibhotla.



Ms. Schultz added that people are more than welcome to send cards directly to Garmin and that they will get them to the victims' families. Garmin's address is:



Garmin International, Inc.

1200 E. 151st St.

Olathe, KS 66062



Garmin was founded in 1989 in Lenexa, KS by first-generation Taiwanese immigrant Min Kao and American Gary Burrell. They currently employ over 10,000 people in the US and abroad.



Photo by Garmin media.