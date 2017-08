Below is the live streaming of the 2017 Norseman Xtreme Triathlon. This is the race most Slowtwitchers wish they could gain an entry too. One fortunate Slowtwitcher, our CTO Jordan Rapp, is racing.

With any luck you can see the race broadcast live below.

You can Also see the race on a sticky thread on our Reader Forum, with comments from Slowtwitchers (that means you, perhaps!) on that forum.