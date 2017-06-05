Rapp, Dimond settle their dispute

Ruster Sports, LLC, maker of the popular Dimond bicycle used in triathlon, and professional triathlon Jordan Rapp, have settled their dispute amicably, ending all legal action between the parties.



"Ruster Sports, LLC and Jordan Rapp announce a settlement of the litigation between the parties,” according to a statement both parties released today. "This was an internal disagreement between former partners and long-time friends that went too far in becoming public. Both parties regret making their dispute public through a lawsuit and public statements. Dimond bikes are and have always been safe, and Mr. Rapp agrees. Mr. Rapp believes he had a single tolerance issue with his Dimond bikes that was unrelated to safety. While Mr. Rapp was still under contract with Dimond, he entered into another sponsorship agreement with a competitor because he believed it would be better for him financially. Mr. Tollakson and Mr. Rapp have amicably resolved this matter."

"Ruster Sports, LLC, also explains the following safety testing protocol for its bikes," the release continued. "Dimond Bikes are tested for safety in-house with industry standard destructive and fatigue tests. Dimond Bikes have been tested by an independent third party laboratory and are compliant with United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (US CPSC) Standards for Racing Bicycles per CPSC l6 CFR 1512: Requirements for Bicycles, Section 1512.14 Requirements for Fork and Frame Assembly and CPSC l6 CFR 1512.13 Requirements for Front Fork.”



The disagreement between Rapp and Ruster Sports moved from private to public in late April, painful to both sides both for business and personal reasons: Rapp and Ruster Sports’ owner TJ Tollakson, also a professional triathlete, are longtime friends as well as friendly competitors. Dismissal papers in the suit were filed today.

[The image above is of Jordan Rapp aboard a Dimond during Rapp's days aboard Ruster Sports' bike; photo courtesy of Eric Wynn.]