Sarah True, Jesse Thomas win Augusta 70.3

Sarah True, Jesse Thomas win Augusta 70.3

Timothy Carlson Sun Sep 24 2017

After knocking on the door all year, Sarah True won her first Ironman 70.3 race at Augusta. Six-time Wildflower winner Jesse Thomas also won his first 70.3 race of 2017.

True led the swim, finished the bike leg in third position, 5 seconds behind Cecilia Hayes-Davis, then jetted away with a women’s-fastest 1:22:34 half marathon to finish in 4:11:23 with a 4:40 margin of victory over Gurutze Frades of Spain and 5:04 over 3rd place Alissa Doehla of the U.S.

True finally made it into the top spot on a 70.3 the podium this year after a 2nd at Mont Tremblant, 3rd at Edinburgh, and 4th at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Chattanooga.

Thomas overcame an 8th place 1:36 deficit on the swim with a 2nd best 2:03:28 bike split that advanced him to 2nd place 6 seconds behind bike leader Kieran Roche at T2. Thomas took the lead at Mile 4 and finished with a race-best 1:12:48 run to complete the course in 3:42:14 with a 1:11 margin of victory over Andy Potts and 3:34 over 3rd place Kieran Roche of Australia.

Thomas broke through with a 2017 win after 2nd place finishes at Ironman 70.3s in Peru and Liuzhou.

Women

True led the swim with a 22:18 split that gave her a 40 seconds lead on Laura Matthews, 42 seconds on Melanie McQuaid of Canada, 43 seconds on Alycia Hill, 44 seconds on Emma-Kate Lidbury, 47 seconds on Alissa Doehla, and 2:42 and 2:46 on late race contenders Gurutze Frades and Cecilia Davis-Hayes.

Halfway through the 56-mile bike leg, McQuaid of Canada took a 3 seconds lead on True, 1:06 on Doehla, 1:55 on Davis-Hayes, 2:02 on Lidbury, and 2:05 on Frades. After a women's-fastest 2:19:31bike split, Davis-Hayes arrived first woman in T2 with a 3 seconds lead on McQuaid and 5 seconds on True, who rode a women’s 4th best 2:22:42.

At the end of the first mile of the run, True took command by 15 seconds on Davis-Hayes, 29 seconds on McQuaid, and 1:52 on Frades. After 4 miles, True widened her margin to 1:41 over Davis-Hayes, 2:01 on McQuaid, Doehla by 2:28, and Frades by 2:46.

After a women’s-best 1:22:34 run, True finished in 4:11:23 with a 4:40 margin on Frades and 5:04 on Doehla.

Men

Potts led the swim with a 20:35 split which gave him a 1 second lead on Kieran Roche, 3 seconds on Cameron Good, and 5 seconds on Eric Limkemann, with final contenders Jesse Thomas and Matthew Russell 1:36 arrears.

Halfway through the bike leg, Limkemann led a pack of 6 men - including Potts, Good, Robbie Wade, Roche, Russell, and Thomas - by a gap ranging from 2 to 13 seconds. At T2, Roche led Potts by 6 seconds, Limkemann by 8 seconds, Russell by 22 seconds, and Thomas by 1:04.

After 4 miles of the run, Thomas led by 25 seconds on Roche, 44 seconds on Potts, 59 seconds on Russell, and 2:45 on Limkemann. After 9.7 miles, Thomas led Potts by 58 seconds, Roche by 1:54 and Russell by 3:39.

After a race-best 1:12:48 run, Thomas finished in 3:42:14 with a 1:11 margin on runner-up Potts and 3:34 on 3rd place Roche.

WOMEN

1. Sarah True (USA) 4:11:23 S 22:18 B 2:22:42 R 1:22:34
2. Gurutze Frades (ESP) 4:16:03 S 25:00 B 2:20:50 R 1:25:47
3. Alissa Doehla (USA) 4:16:27 S 23:05 B 2:23:50 R 1:25:33
4. Cecilia Davis-Hayes (USA) 4:18:01 S 25:03 B 2:19:31 R 1:29:13
5. Nicole Valentine (USA) 4:20:04 S 24:09 B 2:23:48 R 1:27:31

MEN

1. Jesse Thomas (USA) 3:42:14 S 22:10 B 2:03:28 R 1:12:48
2. Andy Potts (USA) 3:43:25 S 20:35 B 2:05:53 R 1:13:01
3. Kieran Roche (AUS) 3:45:48 S 20:36 B 2:05:43 R 1:15:51
4. Matthew Russell (USA) 3:47:29 S 22:11 B 2:02:46 R 1:18:44
5. Eric Limkemann (USA) 3:50:28 S 20:40 B 2:05:51 R 1:19:58

