Swim Bike Run
Slowtwitch.com
Slowtwitch.com
Search menu
Home > Articles > News > Sebastian Kienle, Sarah Crowley prevail at Frankfurt

Local Listings

Sebastian Kienle, Sarah Crowley prevail at Frankfurt

Timothy Carlson Sun Jul 09 2017

Sebastian Kienle of Germany held off fellow German Andi Böcherer by 4:25 and Sarah Crowley of Australia beat Lucy Charles of Great Britain by 3:52 to win the $30,000 top prizes at the Ironman European Championship at Frankfurt.

Kienle emerged from a 4:27 deficit after the swim with a race-best 4:02:22 bike split and a 3rd-fastest 2:45:09 run to finish in 7:41:42, with a 4:25 margin of victory over Böcherer and 8:34 over 3rd place Patrik Nilsson of Sweden.

Slideshow

Kienle’s win was his third at Frankfurt and his second straight – he topped Böcherer by 57 seconds last year. Kienle explained that his early surge on the run was motivated by the pressure Böcherer put on in 2016: “The memories of last year were quite fresh in my mind," he told Ironman.com.

Böcherer was also motivated by his duel with Kienle last year: "I took more risks this year and I think I was closer to Sebastian in the race today although the gap to Sebi was bigger at the end."

Kienle’s winning time was the 4th-fastest Ironman-distance and the 2nd-best Ironman brand performance in history. Kienle’s time was aided by what Ironman.com commentators described as a bike course that was 3 kilometers short of the standard 180-kilometer distance.

Crowley came back from a 7:48 deficit after the swim with a women’s-fastest 4:40:32 bike split and women’s 2nd-best 3:05:12 marathon to finish in 8:47:58, with a 3:52 margin of victory on Charles and 11:57 over 3rd-place finisher Alexandra Tondeur of Belgium.

Crowley’s win came just four weeks after her breakthrough major victory at the Ironman Asia-Pacific Championship at Cairns, Australia.

Men

Lukasz Wojt of Germany led the swim in 45:44 which gave him a 1:24 lead on Marko Albert of Estonia, 1:28 on Patrick Lange of Germany, 1:31 on Patrik Nilsson of Sweden, 1:37 on Böcherer, 1:48 on two-time Ironman 70.3 World Champion Michael Raelert of Germany, 3:11 on James Cunnama of South Africa, 3:12 on Giulio Molinari of Italy, 3:13 on Philip Graves of Great Britain, 3:14 on Ivan Tutukin of Russia, and 3:16 on Bas Diederen of Netherlands. Kienle finished the swim in 21st position – 4:27 back.

After 30 kilometers of the bike leg, Böcherer led Lange by 27 seconds, Wojt by 1:09, Raelert by 2:56, Albert by 2:59, Kienle by 3:02, Nilsson by 3:04, and Cunnama by 3:05.

After 94k, Kienle knifed through the field to second place, just 50 seconds behind Bocherer, who led Lange by 1:53 and Cunnama by 1:55 with Albert, Molinari, Graves, Nilsson, Raelert, Tutukin and Wojt between 4:59 to 5:11 arrears. Late in the bike leg, Raelert suffered leg cramps and withdrew.

After a 2nd-best 4:04:56 bike split, Böcherer had a 9 seconds lead on Kienle, who posted the race-best 4:02:22 bike split. They were followed by Lange (+5:58), Cunnama (+5:59), Albert (+12:48), Molinari (+12:51), and strong runner Nilsson (+12:53).

After 10.4k of the run, Kienle opened a 49 seconds lead on Bocherer, 5:59 on Lange, 6:08 on Cunnama, and 13:30 on Nilsson and Ivan Tutukin of Russia. Halfway through the run, Kienle increased his lead to 1:59 on Böcherer, 7:15 on Cunnama, and 7:43 on Lange with Nilsson and Tutukin 13:44 arrears but ready to unleash strong finishes.

Of all contenders, Kienle was running best with a 1:18:15 half marathon split followed by Nilsson (1:19:24), Tutukin (1:19:25), Cunnama (1:19:59), Lange (1:20:13), and Böcherer (1:20:30) chasing at a hot pace.

After 33km of the run, Kienle showed no signs of weakening, sailing along with a 3:46 lead on Böcherer, 8:09 on Cunnama, 9:24 on Lange, and 11:17 on Nilsson. With 3 kilometers to go, Kienle increase his lead to 4:14 on Bocherer.

Perhaps explaining the gap between his 2016 Ironman World Championship record marathon split and his form at Frankfurt, Lange was assessed a 1 minute penalty because his coach was running at his side too long.

After his 3rd-best 2:45:09 marathon, Kienle finished in 7:41:42 with a 4:25 margin of victory on Böcherer (2:49:48 run), 8:34 on Nilsson (race-best 2:40:58 run split), and 10:20 on Cunnama (2:28:49 run). Tutukin closed hard with a 2:42:40 run to take 5th, 54 seconds behind Cunnama and 10 seconds ahead of Lange (2:49:40 marathon).

Women

Women

Ace swimmer and recent Ironman Lanzarote champion Lucy Charles led the swim in 48:29 which gave her a 4:42 lead on Anja Beranek of Germany, 4:47 on Katja Konschak of Germany, 7:45 on Magali Tisseyre of Canada, 7:48 on Sarah Crowley, 7:52 on Michaela Herlbauer of Austria, and 8:44 on Liz Lyles of the U.S.

At 126km of the bike leg, Charles led Beranek by 4:33, Crowley by 6:44, Herlbauer by 13:59, Sonja Tajsich of Germany by 15:01, Alexandra Tondeur of Belgium by 15:02, and Lyles by 15:08.

After a women’s 2nd-best bike split of 4:45:08, Charles led Crowley (women’s-fastest 4:40:32) by 3:52. Next in line were Beranek (+8:34), Lyles (+15:55), Herlbauer (+15:57), and Tondeur (+16:02).

Kilometer by kilometer, Crowley started chopping away at Charles’ lead. At 10.5 kilometers it was 2:34. At 13.6km Crowley was 1:51 behind Charles, and by 18.2km Charles’ lead was down to 1:03. Halfway through the 42.1 kilometer run, Crowley was just 36 seconds behind. 13.6km Crowley ran the first half in 1:29:18, Charles in 1:32:57. Soon after Crowley made the pass and never looked back. At 33km, Crowley led Charles by 2:33.

After a women's 2nd-fastest 3:05:12 run, Crowley finished in 8:47:58 with a 3:52 margin of victory on Charles (3:13:18 run) and 11:57 on 3rd-place Tondeur (women’s-best 3:04:47 run). Lyles ran 3:07:53 to finish 4th, 2:04 back of Tondeur and 3:10 in front of 5th-place finisher Herlbauer.

Ironman European Championship
Frankfurt, Germany
July 9, 2017
S 3.8k / B 177k / R 42.1k

Results

Men

1. Sebastian Kienle (GER) 7:41:42
2. Andi Böcherer (GER) 7:46:07
3. Patrik Nilsson (SWE) 7:50:16
4. James Cunnama (RSA) 7:51:02
5. Ivan Tutukin (RUS) 7:51:56
6. Patrick Lange (GER) 7:52:06
7. Marko Albert (EST) 8:04:08
8. Evert Scheltinga (NED) 8:05:13
9. Giulio Molinari (ITA) 8:12:53
10. Philipp Koutny (SUI) 8:16:43

Women

1. Sarah Crowley (AUS) 8:47:58
2. Lucy Charles (GBR) 8:51:50
3. Alexandra Tondeur (BEL) 8:59:55
4. Liz Lyles (USA) 9:01:59
5. Michaela Herlbauer (AUT) 9:05:09
6. Sonja Tajsich (GER) 9:07:51
7. Dimity-Lee Duke (AUS) 9:08:54
8. Anja Beranek (GER) 9:27:43
9. Pamela Tastets (CHL) 9:33:17
10. Shiao-Yu Li (TPE) 9:37:104

Related Articles

Kienle, Hauschildt take Frankfurt

Sun Jul 03 2016

Course records fall in Frankfurt

Sun Jul 05 2015

Andi Böcherer is on a roll

Tue Sep 13 2016

17116 Bob's Gap Rd, Valyermo, CA 93563-0056
661.944.5239
slowman-AT-slowtwitch-DOT-com

Advertise with us

@1999-2016 Slowtwitch, Inc., and Slowtwitch.com
Reproduction of material from any Slowtwitch.com page
without written permission is strictly prohibited.