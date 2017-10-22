Severe weather forces cancellation of New Orleans 70.3





A severe thunderstorm warning for lightning, hail and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour posing danger to roofs, siding and trees forced organizers to cancel Ironman 70.3 New Orleans this morning.



Ironman issued this statement outlining their reasons for cancellation: “For your safety and for the safety of all athletes, agencies, personnel and volunteers, the 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 New Orleans has been officially cancelled due to extreme weather conditions in the New Orleans Metro area. After conferring with all city and state agencies, as well as the National Weather Service, there is no suitable window of opportunity to start the race or to shorten the race, now or at any time today.”



IRONMAN 70.3 New Orleans organizers added that they will send an email communication on Monday to all athletes with additional information.



While Ironman 70.3 New Orleans has been conducted in April without interruption from 2013 through 2016, the 2011 and 2012 editions of this race were run as duathlons as the swim was canceled due to high winds.



New Orleans was recently hit by a Category 2 Hurricane Nathan on October 7.