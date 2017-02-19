Swim Bike Run
Steinberg, Hainish top Ultraman Florida

Steinberg, Hainish top Ultraman Florida

Timothy Carlson Sun Feb 19 2017

Steffi Steinberg of Germany and David Hainish of Canada won the 4th Ultraman Florida, a 3-day stage triathlon totaling 321.6 miles held in central Florida.

Women

Steffi Steinberg came into Ultraman Florida as the favorite based on her previous performances, including a 10th overall at the 2016 edition of Ironman Western Australia. Steinberg, 35, fulfilled that promise with an overall time of 24:55:13 which broke the previous Ultraman Florida record set by Julie Shelley in 2014 by 32 minutes and 53 seconds.

Steinberg opened the event with a women’s 2nd-fastest 3:16:02 swim and a by-far women's-best bike split of 4:35:05. That gave her a Day 1 total of 7:51:07 and a 12 minutes lead on Jamie Harris of the U.S. and a 57:29 advantage on Jessica Anderson of the U.S.

Steinberg broke the women’s contest wide open with a Day 2 bike split of 8:58:59 which was 27:56 better than Anderson and 1:04:37 better than Harris. Steinberg thus began the final day’s double marathon with a 1:13:37 lead on Harris and a 1:25:25 advantage on Anderson.

Steinberg finished with a women’s-best 8:05:07 run and a 3-day total of 24:55:13 which gave her a 2:14:59 margin of victory over Harris and 3:10:01 over Harris.

Men

Hainish, a 32-year-old triathlete from Milton, Ontario, Canada, finished the event in 22:08:48 with a 22 minutes 17 seconds margin of victory over Marc Puig Amiel of Spain and 1:24:41 over 3rd-place finisher Bojan Maric of Serbia.

Maric led the men on Day 1 with a race-best 2:54:36 swim and a 3rd-best 4:11:37 bike split and a leading total time of 7:06:13, 1:29 ahead of Amiel and 6:34 ahead of Hainish. Hainish took control of the race on Day 2 with a 7:47:26 split for the 171-mile bike leg which gave him a total elapsed time of 15:00:13 and a 23:34 lead on Amiel and 25:38 lead on Maric.

Amiel eked out the fastest double marathon split on Day 3. His 7:07:28 split was 67 seconds faster than Hainish but left him 22:17 behind Hainish’s overall winning time.

Hainish’s time was the second-fastest in Ultraman Florida history, falling 30:16 short of the race record set by current Ultraman Florida race director Chuck Kemeny in 2014.

Hainish’s best prior triathlon performances include a 2nd place in the men’s 25-29 category at the 2012 edition of Ironman Texas in a time of 9:25:50 and a 10th overall male at 2015 Ironman Florida.

Ultraman Florida
Clermont, Florida
February 17-19, 2017
Day 1 – S 6.2 mi. / B 92 mi.
Day 2 – B 171 mi.
Day 3 – R 52.4 mi.

Results

Women

1. Steffi Steinberg (GER) S 3:16:02 B 4:35:05 Day 1 7:51:07
B 8:58:59 Day 1&2 16:50:06
R 8:05:07 RACE TOTAL 24:55:13
2. Jessica Anderson (USA) S 3:54:50 B 4:53:46 Day 1 8:48:36
B 9:26:55 Day 1&2 18:15:31
R 8:54:51 RACE TOTAL 27:10:12
3. Jamie Harris (USA) S 3:04:26 B 4:58:41 Day 1 8:03:07
B 10:03:36 Day 1&2 18:06:43
R 9:58:31 RACE TOTAL 28:05:14
4. Fiona Siemelink (RSA) S 4:16:13 B 4:53:45 Day 1 9:09:58
B 9:46:08 Day 1&2 18:56:06
R 9:40:02 RACE TOTAL 28:36:08
5. Amy Craft (USA) S 4:34:04 B 5:11:23 Day 1 9:45:27
B 10:01:31 Day 1&2 19:46:58
R 9:04:24 RACE TOTAL 28:51:22

Men

1. David Hainish (CAN) S 3:01:18 B 4:11:29 Day 1 7:12:47
B 7:47:26 Day 1&2 15:00:13
R 7:08:35 RACE TOTAL 22:08:48
2. Marc Puig Amiel (ESP) S 2:58:24 B 4:09:18 Day 1 7:07:42
B 8:16:05 Day 1&2 15:23:47
R 7:07:28 RACE TOTAL 22:31:05
3. Bojan Maric (SRB) S 2:54:36 B 4:11:37 Day 1 7:06:13
B 8:19:38 Day 1&2 15:25:51
R 8:07:18 RACE TOTAL 23:33:09
4. Juan Castillo Arroyo (ESP) S 3:17:34 B 4:14:39 Day 1 7:32:13
B 8:30:51 Day 1&2 16:03:04
R 7:37:55 RACE TOTAL 23:40:59
5. Toni Marsal (ESP) S 3:09:59 B 4:57:26 Day 1 8:07:25
B 8:14:57 Day 1&2 16:22:22
R 7:23:25 RACE TOTAL 23:45:47

