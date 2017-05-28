Taylor-Brown tops Madrid women

Georgia Taylor-Brown won her first World Cup, running away from the field to take a 51 seconds margin of victory over runner-up Taylor Spivey of the U.S. and 1:22 over 3rd place Chelsea Burns of the U.S.

Taylor-Brown emerged from the swim in muddy green water in 20:08, 38 seconds behind leader Carolina Routier of Spain and 13 to 10 seconds back of top chasers Maya Kingma of Netherlands, Sara Perez Sala of Spain, Natalie Van Coevorden of Australia, and Taylor Spivey and Erin Dolan of the U.S. Taylor-Brown joined in an 8-woman breakaway on the bike that put 1:39 on the chase pack. In the first 600 meters of the run, Taylor-Brown put a 60-meter lead on Spivey and had no need to look back. Taylor-Brown finished with a race-best 38:09 run – an indication that the run course was a bit longer than 10 kilometers – that was 49 seconds faster than Spivey and far better than the rest of the field.



Taylor-Brown’s victory was her first on the World Cup circuit. Following triumphs by Non Stanford and Lucy Hall earlier this season, this gives Great Britain women 3 wins in the 5 World Cups in the 2017 season.



U.S. triathletes Taylor Spivey (silver) and Chelsea Burns (bronze) celebrated their first World Cup podiums after coming close earlier this year. Spivey took 4th at New Plymouth and Burns took 5th at Chengdu.

Madrid World Cup

Madrid, Spain

May 28, 2017

S 1.5k / B 40k / R 10k



Results



Elite Women



1. Georgia Taylor-Brown (GBR) 2:08:05

2. Taylor Spivey (USA) 2:08:56

3. Chelsea Burns (USA) 2:09:27

4. Natalie Van Coevorden (AUS) 2:09:44

5. Erin Dolan (USA) 2:10:19

6. Carolina Routier (ESP) 2:10:29

7. Leonie Periault (FRA) 2:10:47

8. Vendula Frintova (CZE) 2:10:51

9. Cassandre Beaugrand (FRA) 2:10:57

10. Anna Godoy Contreras (ESP) 2:11:37

