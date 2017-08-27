Van Lierde, McCauley prevail at Vichy 70.3

Swim Bike Run
Timothy Carlson Sun Aug 27 2017

Frederik Van Lierde of Belgium and Jocelyn McCauley of the U.S. won the elite titles at Ironman 70.3 Vichy.

Men

Van Lierde combined a 5th-best 25:25 swim, a 2nd-fastest 2:02:43 bike split and a 2nd-quickest 1:13:25 half marathon to finish in 3:46:02 with a 3:24 margin of victory over Andi Bocherer of Germany and 5:18 over 3rd-place finisher Antony Costes of France.

Van Lierde began his day 40 seconds behind swim leader Manuel Küng of Switzerland and one second behind his day-long rival Böcherer. Böcherer maintained a 4 seconds lead over Van Lierde with a race-best 2:01:59 bike split. After 10 kilometers of the run, Van Lierde took a slim 3 seconds lead on his German rival. At the 16 kilometer mark, Van Lierde pulled away to a 1:30 lead. After a men’s second-fastest 1:13:25 run, Van Lierde finished in 3:46:02 with a 3:24 margin of victory on Bocherer, who ran 1:16:51. Antony Costes of France ran 1:16:09 to finish 3rd, 1:54 behind Bocherer. Dominik Sowieja of Germany closed with a race-best 1:12:01 run split to take 5th, 56 seconds behind 4th place Arnaud Guilloux of France.

Van Lierde, the 2013 Ironman World Champion, continues a summer hot streak that started with a victory at the challenging and prestigious Ironman France in Nice.

Women

McCauley overcame a 3:31 deficit to Celine Schaerer of Switzerland after the swim, then closed that gap to 5 seconds after a women’s-fastest 2:19:56 bike split that was 3:01 better than Schaerer.

After 5 kilometers of the run, McCauley took a 1 second lead on Schaerer, and then made her move leading into the 8 kilometer mark where she surged to a 30 seconds advantage on her Swiss rival. At the 17 kilometer mark, McCauley expanded her lead to 2 minutes and continued to increase her lead until she crossed the line. McCauley closed the deal with a women’s 3rd-best 1:23:45 run which brought her to the finish in 4:18:21 with a 2 minutes lead on Schaerer and 3:18 on 3rd-place Maria Czesnik of Poland.

McCauley’s victory adds another highlight to her 2017 breakthrough win at Ironman New Zealand where she broke Meredith Kessler’s victory skein with a stellar 9:09:47 time.

Ironman 70.3 Vichy
Vichy, France
August 26, 2017
S 1.2 mi. / B 56 mi. / R 13.1 mi.

Results

Men

1. Frederik van Lierde (BEL) 3:46:02
2. Andi Bocherer (GER) 3:49:26
3. Antony Costes (FRA) 3:51:20
4. Arnaud Guilloux (FRA) 3:55:53
5. Dominik Sowieja (GER) 3:56:49

Women

1. Jocelyn McCauley (USA) 4:18:21
2. Celine Schaerer (SUI) 4:20:21
3. Maria Czesnik (POL) 4:21:39
4. Imogen Simmonds (SUI) 4:22:57
5. Sara Loehr Muñoz (ESP) 4:29:22

