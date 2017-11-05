Bike details of the Top 15 Kona male Pros

A very detailed look at the bikes of the top 15 males of the 2017 IRONMAN World Championships in Kona plus the bike of bike course record breaking Cameron Wurf. Tomorrow then the bikes of the top 15 female pros and next week the features of all these athletes during the run segment. We asked lots of questions and mostly the questions were answered in a professional manner, but in some cases we had to ask again and again and here is what we have for you.



1.

Patrick Lange

Germany



height: 178 cm

weight: 63 kg

bike split: 4:28:53



bike frame: Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 9.0 LTD in custom color

size: S

aerobars: Canyon integrated

front wheel: Swissside Hadron Ultimate 800+

rear wheel: Swissside Hadron Ultimate 800+

front tire: Continental Grand Prix TT 23mm

rear tire: Continental Grand Prix TT 23mm

tubes: n/a

components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

power meter: SRM Origin Carbon

display: Garmin Edge 520

crank length: 170mm

gearing size: n/a

liquid storage: Profile Design and custom printed Canyon internal plus Elite Crono CX

saddle: Cobb Fifty Five

helmet: Ekoi Koina

pedals: Look Keo Blade Ti

cycling shoes: Shimano S-Phyre RC9

clothing: Fusion SLi Speed Suit custom with extra pockets

sun glasses: Ekoi Visor

other: CeramicSpeed OSPS with a 13 upper and 19 lower, plus CeramicSpeed BB and chain



2.

Lionel Sanders

Canada



height: 5'10"

weight: 163 lbs



bike split: 4:14:19



bike frame: Garneau Genix TR1

size: Medium 54

aero bars: HED

front wheel: HED Jet 9

rear wheel: HED Jet 9

front tire: GP 4000

rear tire: GP 4000

tubes: Latex

components: Shimano Dura-Ace

power meter: PowerTap P1's

crank length: 165mm

display: Element BOLT

gearing size: front 55/42 back 11/25

liquid storage: XLab Torpedo

saddle: COBB Plus2

helmet: Garneau P-09

pedals: PowerTap P1's

cycling shoes: Garneau TRI X-Lite

clothing: Garneau Course Skin Suit

sun glasses/visor: Garneau P-09 visor

other: CeramicSpeed Oversize pulley, bottom bracket and bearings



3.

David McNamee

UK



height: 180 cm

weight: 71 kg

bike split: 4:28:55



bike frame: Cervelo P5X

size: medium

aero bars: Cervelo P5X aero bar

front wheel: ENVE SES 7.8

rear wheel: ENVE SES 7.8

front tire: Continental Competition 23

rear tire: Continental Competition 25

tubes: Vittoria latex inner tubes

components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

power meter: SRM crank length: 172.5

display: Garmin Edge 520

gearing size: front 55/44 rear 11/25

liquid storage: Normal bottles

saddle: Prologo Tgale Pas Cpc Nack

helmet: Ekoi Koina

pedals: Speedplay Zero Aero

cycling shoes: Bont Zero +

clothing: HUUB

sun glasses/visor: Ekoi

other: CeramicSpeed BB, chain and OSPW. Wattshop custom arm pads



4.

Sebastian Kienle

Germany



height: 180 cm

weight: 72.8 kg

bike split: 4:14:57



bike frame: Scott Plasma 5

size: M aero

bars: Profile

front wheel: Zipp 858

rear wheel: Zipp 858

front tire: Continental GP TT 23mm

rear tire: Continental GP TT 23mm

tubes: Vittoria latex

components: SRAM RED Etap

power meter: none

crank length: 175mm

display: Polar V800

gearing size: front 55/42 rear 11/26

liquid storage: Profile/Tacx

saddle: Prologo TGale TT CPC

helmet: Scott Cadence Plus

pedals: Speedplay Zero Aero Titan

cycling shoes: Scott TriCarbon

clothing: Orca DreamKona

sun glasses/visor: Oakley EV Zero Stride

other: n/a



5.

James Cunnama

South Africa



height: 180 cm

weight: 163 lbs

bike split: 4:21:02



bike frame: P5X

size: 56cm

aero bars: P5X

front wheel: ENVE 7.8 disc

rear wheel: ENVE 7.8 disc

front tire: Schwalbe Pro One tubeless

rear tire: Schwalbe Pro One tubeless

tubes: n/a

components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

power meter: Rotor 2INPower

crank length: 170mm

display: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt

gearing size: front 55-42 rear 11-25

liquid storage: XLab Torpedo and XLab cages

saddle: Cobb plus

helmet: Catlike Rapid Tri

pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace

cycling shoes: Catlike Whisper Road

clothing: Cuore of Switzerland

sun glasses/visor: Catlike

other: n/a



6.

Terenzo Bozzone

New Zealand



height: 178 cm

weight: 70 kg

bike split: 4:26:20



bike frame: Argon 18 e119 Tri Plus

size: medium

aero bars: Argon 18 factory

front wheel: Vision Metron 81

rear wheel: vision Metron 81

front tire: Continental GP TT 23mm

rear tire: Continental GP TT 23mm

tubes: Continental

components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

power meter: FSA power box

crank length: 170 mm

display: n/a

gearing size: front 55/39 rear 11-25

liquid storage: XLab

saddle: ProLogo zero TT Nack

helmet: Giro Vanquish

pedals: Keywin

cycling shoes: Sidi Wire Carbon Vernice

clothing: 2XU custom race suit

sun glasses/visor: Giro visor

other: CeramicSpeed oversized pulley wheels



7.

Andy Potts

USA



height: 6’2"

weight: 175 lbs

bike split: 4:31:02



bike frame: Cannondale Super Slice size: 57

aero bars: Vision custom for Super Slice

front wheel: Vision Metron 81 SL

rear wheel: Vision Metron 81 SL

front tire: Continental GP 4000 S2

rear tire: Continental GP 4000 S2

tubes: latex

components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

power meter: no

crank length: 170 mm

display: Polar V800

gearing size: front 55/42 rear 11/23

liquid storage: Nathan AP Pro aero bottle and Vision TriMax Rear Hydration System

saddle: ISM Road Saddle

helmet: Rudy Project Boost Pro

pedals: Speedplay Zero Aero

cycling shoes: BONT Zero +

clothing: Sugoi RSE tri suit

sun glasses/visor: Rudy Project Boost 2.0 Pro (Mirror)

other: CeramicSpeed chain and bottom bracket

other trickery: lots of training



8.

Patrik Nilsson

Sweden



height: 182 cm

weight: 73 kg

bike split: 4:29:02



bike frame: BMC Timemachine

size: ML

aero bars: drag2zero

front wheel: Shimano Dura-Ace C60

rear wheel: Shimano Dura-Ace C60

front tire: Vittoria Corsa

rear tire: Vittoria Corsa

tubes: n/a

components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

power meter: Stages

crank length: 170 mm

display: Polar 460

gearing size: front 55/42 rear 11/25

liquid storage: Profile Design front and Tacx aero bottle on frame

saddle: Fizik Mistica

helmet: Uvex race 8

pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace

cycling shoes: Fizik R1B

clothing: Compressport

sun glasses/visor: Uvex

other: n/a



9.

Ben Hoffman

USA



height: 5'10"

weight: 158 lbs



bike split: 4:22:00



bike frame: Specialized Shiv Tri

size: M

aero bars: Specialized

front wheel: Roval CLX64

rear wheel: Roval CLX64

front tire: Specialized Turbo Cotton

rear tire: Specialized Turbo Cotton

tubes: Vittoria Latex

components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

power meter: 4i

crank length: 167.5 mm

display: Garmin Edge 510

gearing size: front 55/42 rear 11/27

liquid storage: Fuelselage, BTA bottle, rear saddle cage

saddle: Specialized Sitero II

helmet: Specialized Evade

pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace

cycling shoes: Specialized S-Works Road

clothing: Zoot Sports Ultra custom kit

sun glasses/visor: Oakley EV Zero Stride

other: chain/cassette/chainrings: ICE Friction Technology coated



10.

Boris Stein

Germany



height: 188 cm

weight: 77 kg

bike split: 4:23:59



bike frame: Canyon Speedmax SLX

size: M

aero bars: Canyon

front wheel: DTSwiss ARC 1100 DICUT® 80

rear wheel: DTSwiss ARC 1100 DICUT® 80

front tire: Schwalbe One Tubeless

rear tire: Schwalbe One Tubeless

tubes: Tubeless

components: Shimano

power meter: Power2Max

crank length: 170 mm

display: Garmin 520

gearing size: front 55/42 rear 25/11

liquid storage: Canyon on board / Elite Crono CX

saddle: Fizik Arione Tri

helmet: Giro Aerohead

pedals: Look Kéo Blade

cycling shoes: Giro Factor customized

clothing: Skinfit Streamliner Bullet

sun glasses/visor: Visor

other: n/a



11.

Ivan Rana

Spain



height: 174 cm

weight: 65 kg



bike split: 4:39:52



bike frame: MMr Blade

size: M

aero bars: HED Corsair

front wheel: Hed Jet 60mm

rear wheel: Hed Jet 90mm

front tire: Continental Competition

rear tire: Continental Competition

tubes: n/a

components: Shimano Ultegra Di2

gearing size: front 55/44 rear 11-25

power meter: Powertap G3

crank length: 172.5 mm Rotor Flow

display: Garmin 500

liquid storage: Elite, 226ers

saddle: fizik Arione

helmet: Ekoi

shoes: Ekoi

pedals: Speedplay

clothing: Sismic wear

sun glasses: Ekoi

other: Specialized Remora Bento Box



12.

Bart Aernouts

Belgium



height: 184 cm

weight: 74 kg

bike split: 4:32:34



bike frame: BMC Timemachine 01

size: ML medium long

aero bars: BMC Timemachine integrated

front wheel: Shimano C60 tubular

rear wheel: Shimano C60 tubular

front tire: Vittoria Corsa Speed 25mm tubular

rear tire: Vittoria Corsa Speed 25mm tubular

tubes: n/a

components: Shimano Dura-Ace 7900

power meter: SRM Dura-Ace 7900

crank length: 172.5 mm

display: SRM PC8

gearing size: front 55/42 rear 11-25

liquid storage: Tacx Aero bottle (1) + 3x Tacx 750ml bottle

saddle: Fizik Tritone

helmet: Uvex Race 8

pedals: Shimano SPD Dura-Ace

cycling shoes: Shimano R321

clothing: Compressport Custom Aero Trisuit

sun glasses/visor: Uvex Race 8

other: C60 wheels upgraded with CeramicSpeed bearings



13.

Thiago Vinhal

Brazil



height: 180 cm

weight: 69 kg

bike split: 4:37:00



bike frame: Trek Speed Concept 9.9

size: large

aero bars: Trek Speed Concept originals

front wheel: ENVE SES 7.8

rear wheel: ENVE SES 7.8

front tire: Vittoria Corsa Speed 23mm

rear tire: Vittoria Corsa Speed 23mm

tubes: Vittoria latex

components: Shimano DA Di2

power meter: PowerTap hub

crank length: 175 mm

display: Polar M450

gearing size: front 53/39 rear 11/28

liquid storage: Elite CX Carbon

saddle: Bontrager Hilo

helmet: Kask Bambino

pedals: Look Keo Carbon

cycling shoes: Specialized S-Works Tri

clothing: Join

sun glasses/visor: Oakley Jawbreaker

other: CeramicSpeed chain, BB and OSPS



14.

Igor Amorelli

Brazil



height: 181 cm

weight: 70 kg

bike split: 4:25:16



bike frame: Argon e119 tri+

size: M

aerobars: argon e119

front wheel: zipp 808 firecrast

rear wheel: zipp 807 firecrast

front tire: Continental GP TT 23

rear tire: Continental GP TT 25

tubes: Vittoria latex

components: SRAM Red eTap

power meter: Garmin Vector 2

crank length: 172.5 mm

display: Garmin 520

gearing: front 55/42 and rear 11/25

liquid storage: Elite Crono on frame, BTA regular cage plus saddle Argon e119 cage

saddle: Forza

helmet: Rudy Project Wing

pedals: Garmin Vector 2

cycling shoes: Specialized S-Works

clothing: Woom aero-tri

other: CeramicSpeed bb, wheels, chain, and OSPS



15.

Tim Van Berkel

Australia



height: 180 cm / 5'11

weight: 67 kg / 147.5 lbs

bike split: 4:37:24



bike frame: Giant Trinity Advanced SL

size: small

aerobars: Giant with 51 SpeedShop pads and extensions

front wheel: Shimano C60

rear wheel: Shimano c60

front tire: Vittoria Corsa 25mm tubular

rear tire: Vittoria Corsa 28mm tubular

tubes: n/a

components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

powermeter: SRM

crank length: 165 mm

display: Garmin 520

gearing size: front 55/42 rear

liquid storage: Giant

saddle: ISM PN 1.1

helmet: Giant Pursuit

pedals: Shimano DA

cycling shoes: Shimano RC9

clothing: Scody

sun glasses: Oakley Jawbreaker

other: CeramicSpeed BB



17.

Cameron Wurf

Australia



height: 184 cm

weight: 72 kg

bike split: 4:12:54 *



bike frame: Pinarello Bolide

size: M

aerobars: Pinarello

front wheel: 40mm FASTER Prototype

rear wheel: 85mm FASTER Prototype

front tire: Continental Attack 22mm clincher

rear tire: Continental Force 24mm clincher

tubes: standard

components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

powermeter: Pioneer

crank length: 170

display: Garmin 520

gearing size: front 55/39

liquid storage: XLab

saddle: Fizik Arione Tri

helmet: Kask Bambino

pedals: Speedplay

cycling shoes: Bont Zero +

clothing: Roka Gen II Elite Aero

sun glasses: Oakley EV Zero Prizm Road

other: UCI Legal position & bike



* IM Kona bike course record



