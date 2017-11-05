Bike details of the Top 15 Kona male Pros

A very detailed look at the bikes of the top 15 males of the 2017 IRONMAN World Championships in Kona plus the bike of bike course record breaking Cameron Wurf. Tomorrow then the bikes of the top 15 female pros and next week the features of all these athletes during the run segment. We asked lots of questions and mostly the questions were answered in a professional manner, but in some cases we had to ask again and again and here is what we have for you.
1.
Patrick Lange
Germany
height: 178 cm
weight: 63 kg
bike split: 4:28:53
bike frame: Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 9.0 LTD in custom color
size: S
aerobars: Canyon integrated
front wheel: Swissside Hadron Ultimate 800+
rear wheel: Swissside Hadron Ultimate 800+
front tire: Continental Grand Prix TT 23mm
rear tire: Continental Grand Prix TT 23mm
tubes: n/a
components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
power meter: SRM Origin Carbon
display: Garmin Edge 520
crank length: 170mm
gearing size: n/a
liquid storage: Profile Design and custom printed Canyon internal plus Elite Crono CX
saddle: Cobb Fifty Five
helmet: Ekoi Koina
pedals: Look Keo Blade Ti
cycling shoes: Shimano S-Phyre RC9
clothing: Fusion SLi Speed Suit custom with extra pockets
sun glasses: Ekoi Visor
other: CeramicSpeed OSPS with a 13 upper and 19 lower, plus CeramicSpeed BB and chain
2.
Lionel Sanders
Canada
height: 5'10"
weight: 163 lbs
bike split: 4:14:19
bike frame: Garneau Genix TR1
size: Medium 54
aero bars: HED
front wheel: HED Jet 9
rear wheel: HED Jet 9
front tire: GP 4000
rear tire: GP 4000
tubes: Latex
components: Shimano Dura-Ace
power meter: PowerTap P1's
crank length: 165mm
display: Element BOLT
gearing size: front 55/42 back 11/25
liquid storage: XLab Torpedo
saddle: COBB Plus2
helmet: Garneau P-09
pedals: PowerTap P1's
cycling shoes: Garneau TRI X-Lite
clothing: Garneau Course Skin Suit
sun glasses/visor: Garneau P-09 visor
other: CeramicSpeed Oversize pulley, bottom bracket and bearings
3.
David McNamee
UK
height: 180 cm
weight: 71 kg
bike split: 4:28:55
bike frame: Cervelo P5X
size: medium
aero bars: Cervelo P5X aero bar
front wheel: ENVE SES 7.8
rear wheel: ENVE SES 7.8
front tire: Continental Competition 23
rear tire: Continental Competition 25
tubes: Vittoria latex inner tubes
components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
power meter: SRM crank length: 172.5
display: Garmin Edge 520
gearing size: front 55/44 rear 11/25
liquid storage: Normal bottles
saddle: Prologo Tgale Pas Cpc Nack
helmet: Ekoi Koina
pedals: Speedplay Zero Aero
cycling shoes: Bont Zero +
clothing: HUUB
sun glasses/visor: Ekoi
other: CeramicSpeed BB, chain and OSPW. Wattshop custom arm pads
4.
Sebastian Kienle
Germany
height: 180 cm
weight: 72.8 kg
bike split: 4:14:57
bike frame: Scott Plasma 5
size: M aero
bars: Profile
front wheel: Zipp 858
rear wheel: Zipp 858
front tire: Continental GP TT 23mm
rear tire: Continental GP TT 23mm
tubes: Vittoria latex
components: SRAM RED Etap
power meter: none
crank length: 175mm
display: Polar V800
gearing size: front 55/42 rear 11/26
liquid storage: Profile/Tacx
saddle: Prologo TGale TT CPC
helmet: Scott Cadence Plus
pedals: Speedplay Zero Aero Titan
cycling shoes: Scott TriCarbon
clothing: Orca DreamKona
sun glasses/visor: Oakley EV Zero Stride
other: n/a
5.
James Cunnama
South Africa
height: 180 cm
weight: 163 lbs
bike split: 4:21:02
bike frame: P5X
size: 56cm
aero bars: P5X
front wheel: ENVE 7.8 disc
rear wheel: ENVE 7.8 disc
front tire: Schwalbe Pro One tubeless
rear tire: Schwalbe Pro One tubeless
tubes: n/a
components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
power meter: Rotor 2INPower
crank length: 170mm
display: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt
gearing size: front 55-42 rear 11-25
liquid storage: XLab Torpedo and XLab cages
saddle: Cobb plus
helmet: Catlike Rapid Tri
pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace
cycling shoes: Catlike Whisper Road
clothing: Cuore of Switzerland
sun glasses/visor: Catlike
other: n/a
6.
Terenzo Bozzone
New Zealand
height: 178 cm
weight: 70 kg
bike split: 4:26:20
bike frame: Argon 18 e119 Tri Plus
size: medium
aero bars: Argon 18 factory
front wheel: Vision Metron 81
rear wheel: vision Metron 81
front tire: Continental GP TT 23mm
rear tire: Continental GP TT 23mm
tubes: Continental
components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
power meter: FSA power box
crank length: 170 mm
display: n/a
gearing size: front 55/39 rear 11-25
liquid storage: XLab
saddle: ProLogo zero TT Nack
helmet: Giro Vanquish
pedals: Keywin
cycling shoes: Sidi Wire Carbon Vernice
clothing: 2XU custom race suit
sun glasses/visor: Giro visor
other: CeramicSpeed oversized pulley wheels
7.
Andy Potts
USA
height: 6’2"
weight: 175 lbs
bike split: 4:31:02
bike frame: Cannondale Super Slice size: 57
aero bars: Vision custom for Super Slice
front wheel: Vision Metron 81 SL
rear wheel: Vision Metron 81 SL
front tire: Continental GP 4000 S2
rear tire: Continental GP 4000 S2
tubes: latex
components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
power meter: no
crank length: 170 mm
display: Polar V800
gearing size: front 55/42 rear 11/23
liquid storage: Nathan AP Pro aero bottle and Vision TriMax Rear Hydration System
saddle: ISM Road Saddle
helmet: Rudy Project Boost Pro
pedals: Speedplay Zero Aero
cycling shoes: BONT Zero +
clothing: Sugoi RSE tri suit
sun glasses/visor: Rudy Project Boost 2.0 Pro (Mirror)
other: CeramicSpeed chain and bottom bracket
other trickery: lots of training
8.
Patrik Nilsson
Sweden
height: 182 cm
weight: 73 kg
bike split: 4:29:02
bike frame: BMC Timemachine
size: ML
aero bars: drag2zero
front wheel: Shimano Dura-Ace C60
rear wheel: Shimano Dura-Ace C60
front tire: Vittoria Corsa
rear tire: Vittoria Corsa
tubes: n/a
components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
power meter: Stages
crank length: 170 mm
display: Polar 460
gearing size: front 55/42 rear 11/25
liquid storage: Profile Design front and Tacx aero bottle on frame
saddle: Fizik Mistica
helmet: Uvex race 8
pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace
cycling shoes: Fizik R1B
clothing: Compressport
sun glasses/visor: Uvex
other: n/a
9.
Ben Hoffman
USA
height: 5'10"
weight: 158 lbs
bike split: 4:22:00
bike frame: Specialized Shiv Tri
size: M
aero bars: Specialized
front wheel: Roval CLX64
rear wheel: Roval CLX64
front tire: Specialized Turbo Cotton
rear tire: Specialized Turbo Cotton
tubes: Vittoria Latex
components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
power meter: 4i
crank length: 167.5 mm
display: Garmin Edge 510
gearing size: front 55/42 rear 11/27
liquid storage: Fuelselage, BTA bottle, rear saddle cage
saddle: Specialized Sitero II
helmet: Specialized Evade
pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace
cycling shoes: Specialized S-Works Road
clothing: Zoot Sports Ultra custom kit
sun glasses/visor: Oakley EV Zero Stride
other: chain/cassette/chainrings: ICE Friction Technology coated
10.
Boris Stein
Germany
height: 188 cm
weight: 77 kg
bike split: 4:23:59
bike frame: Canyon Speedmax SLX
size: M
aero bars: Canyon
front wheel: DTSwiss ARC 1100 DICUT® 80
rear wheel: DTSwiss ARC 1100 DICUT® 80
front tire: Schwalbe One Tubeless
rear tire: Schwalbe One Tubeless
tubes: Tubeless
components: Shimano
power meter: Power2Max
crank length: 170 mm
display: Garmin 520
gearing size: front 55/42 rear 25/11
liquid storage: Canyon on board / Elite Crono CX
saddle: Fizik Arione Tri
helmet: Giro Aerohead
pedals: Look Kéo Blade
cycling shoes: Giro Factor customized
clothing: Skinfit Streamliner Bullet
sun glasses/visor: Visor
other: n/a
11.
Ivan Rana
Spain
height: 174 cm
weight: 65 kg
bike split: 4:39:52
bike frame: MMr Blade
size: M
aero bars: HED Corsair
front wheel: Hed Jet 60mm
rear wheel: Hed Jet 90mm
front tire: Continental Competition
rear tire: Continental Competition
tubes: n/a
components: Shimano Ultegra Di2
gearing size: front 55/44 rear 11-25
power meter: Powertap G3
crank length: 172.5 mm Rotor Flow
display: Garmin 500
liquid storage: Elite, 226ers
saddle: fizik Arione
helmet: Ekoi
shoes: Ekoi
pedals: Speedplay
clothing: Sismic wear
sun glasses: Ekoi
other: Specialized Remora Bento Box
12.
Bart Aernouts
Belgium
height: 184 cm
weight: 74 kg
bike split: 4:32:34
bike frame: BMC Timemachine 01
size: ML medium long
aero bars: BMC Timemachine integrated
front wheel: Shimano C60 tubular
rear wheel: Shimano C60 tubular
front tire: Vittoria Corsa Speed 25mm tubular
rear tire: Vittoria Corsa Speed 25mm tubular
tubes: n/a
components: Shimano Dura-Ace 7900
power meter: SRM Dura-Ace 7900
crank length: 172.5 mm
display: SRM PC8
gearing size: front 55/42 rear 11-25
liquid storage: Tacx Aero bottle (1) + 3x Tacx 750ml bottle
saddle: Fizik Tritone
helmet: Uvex Race 8
pedals: Shimano SPD Dura-Ace
cycling shoes: Shimano R321
clothing: Compressport Custom Aero Trisuit
sun glasses/visor: Uvex Race 8
other: C60 wheels upgraded with CeramicSpeed bearings
13.
Thiago Vinhal
Brazil
height: 180 cm
weight: 69 kg
bike split: 4:37:00
bike frame: Trek Speed Concept 9.9
size: large
aero bars: Trek Speed Concept originals
front wheel: ENVE SES 7.8
rear wheel: ENVE SES 7.8
front tire: Vittoria Corsa Speed 23mm
rear tire: Vittoria Corsa Speed 23mm
tubes: Vittoria latex
components: Shimano DA Di2
power meter: PowerTap hub
crank length: 175 mm
display: Polar M450
gearing size: front 53/39 rear 11/28
liquid storage: Elite CX Carbon
saddle: Bontrager Hilo
helmet: Kask Bambino
pedals: Look Keo Carbon
cycling shoes: Specialized S-Works Tri
clothing: Join
sun glasses/visor: Oakley Jawbreaker
other: CeramicSpeed chain, BB and OSPS
14.
Igor Amorelli
Brazil
height: 181 cm
weight: 70 kg
bike split: 4:25:16
bike frame: Argon e119 tri+
size: M
aerobars: argon e119
front wheel: zipp 808 firecrast
rear wheel: zipp 807 firecrast
front tire: Continental GP TT 23
rear tire: Continental GP TT 25
tubes: Vittoria latex
components: SRAM Red eTap
power meter: Garmin Vector 2
crank length: 172.5 mm
display: Garmin 520
gearing: front 55/42 and rear 11/25
liquid storage: Elite Crono on frame, BTA regular cage plus saddle Argon e119 cage
saddle: Forza
helmet: Rudy Project Wing
pedals: Garmin Vector 2
cycling shoes: Specialized S-Works
clothing: Woom aero-tri
other: CeramicSpeed bb, wheels, chain, and OSPS
15.
Tim Van Berkel
Australia
height: 180 cm / 5'11
weight: 67 kg / 147.5 lbs
bike split: 4:37:24
bike frame: Giant Trinity Advanced SL
size: small
aerobars: Giant with 51 SpeedShop pads and extensions
front wheel: Shimano C60
rear wheel: Shimano c60
front tire: Vittoria Corsa 25mm tubular
rear tire: Vittoria Corsa 28mm tubular
tubes: n/a
components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
powermeter: SRM
crank length: 165 mm
display: Garmin 520
gearing size: front 55/42 rear
liquid storage: Giant
saddle: ISM PN 1.1
helmet: Giant Pursuit
pedals: Shimano DA
cycling shoes: Shimano RC9
clothing: Scody
sun glasses: Oakley Jawbreaker
other: CeramicSpeed BB
17.
Cameron Wurf
Australia
height: 184 cm
weight: 72 kg
bike split: 4:12:54 *
bike frame: Pinarello Bolide
size: M
aerobars: Pinarello
front wheel: 40mm FASTER Prototype
rear wheel: 85mm FASTER Prototype
front tire: Continental Attack 22mm clincher
rear tire: Continental Force 24mm clincher
tubes: standard
components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
powermeter: Pioneer
crank length: 170
display: Garmin 520
gearing size: front 55/39
liquid storage: XLab
saddle: Fizik Arione Tri
helmet: Kask Bambino
pedals: Speedplay
cycling shoes: Bont Zero +
clothing: Roka Gen II Elite Aero
sun glasses: Oakley EV Zero Prizm Road
other: UCI Legal position & bike
* IM Kona bike course record
