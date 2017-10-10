Bottom Bracket Maintenance. Presented by CeramicSpeed



In this video, Jeff Yingling, part of CeramicSpeed's Technical/R&D Support group, goes over proper bottom bracket maintenance. Keeping your bearings lubricated and in top shape. He goes over how to check for contaminated bearings and what to do to keep that from happening.



He also goes over some of the more common bottom bracket standards: how to identify what bearings and/or bottom bracket your bike requires.



If you're racing Kona and your bottom bracket is in rough shape, CeramicSpeed will be on site by Hugos On The Rocks offering both sales and service.



This is the eighth and final video in our series on maintenance presented by CeramicSpeed.

